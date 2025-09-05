SPECIAL PATCH: HAND-DRAWN NPCS + FPS IMPROVEMENTS
WE HEARD YOUR FEEDBACK
You told us you didn't like the AI-generated NPC art. We listened. We worked day and night to replace every single AI-generated portrait with hand-drawn artwork.
WHAT'S CHANGED
Hand-Drawn NPC Characters
• All AI-generated NPC portraits replaced with hand-drawn art
• Created by our team, no more AI Art content
FPS Improvements
(Why wait for this as well if we already did it right ? PS: ofc there is more fps optimization to come)
• Performance optimizations across the game
• Better frame rates and stability
MEET THE NEW HAND-DRAWN NPCS
|News Speaker
|Alexis Kane
|Quantum Kim
|Jake Harrison
|Iron Pete
|Commander Voss
|Cat
|Commander & Cat
|Civilians
WHY NOW
Your feedback was clear: you wanted authentic art, not AI-generated content. We agree. This felt important enough to deliver immediately rather than wait for our planned roadmap.
THE ROADMAP CONTINUES
This patch is separate from our planned roadmap. The original 21 features in Part 1 and Part 2 are still coming as scheduled.
THANK YOU
Your feedback shaped this update. Thank you for being honest about what you wanted to see changed.
The game is updated now. Launch it and see the difference.
Share Your Feedback
Official Website
City Defense Z Wiki
No more AI. Just us.
Changed files in this update