You told us you didn't like the AI-generated NPC art. We listened. We worked day and night to replace every single AI-generated portrait with hand-drawn artwork.• All AI-generated NPC portraits replaced with hand-drawn art• Created by our team, no more AI Art content(Why wait for this as well if we already did it right ? PS: ofc there is more fps optimization to come)• Performance optimizations across the game• Better frame rates and stabilityYour feedback was clear: you wanted authentic art, not AI-generated content. We agree. This felt important enough to deliver immediately rather than wait for our planned roadmap.This patch is separate from our planned roadmap. The original 21 features in Part 1 and Part 2 are still coming as scheduled.Your feedback shaped this update. Thank you for being honest about what you wanted to see changed.The game is updated now. Launch it and see the difference.