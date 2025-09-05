 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19873577 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


SPECIAL PATCH: HAND-DRAWN NPCS + FPS IMPROVEMENTS


WE HEARD YOUR FEEDBACK


You told us you didn't like the AI-generated NPC art. We listened. We worked day and night to replace every single AI-generated portrait with hand-drawn artwork.

WHAT'S CHANGED


Hand-Drawn NPC Characters
• All AI-generated NPC portraits replaced with hand-drawn art
• Created by our team, no more AI Art content

FPS Improvements
(Why wait for this as well if we already did it right ? PS: ofc there is more fps optimization to come)
• Performance optimizations across the game
• Better frame rates and stability


MEET THE NEW HAND-DRAWN NPCS


News SpeakerAlexis KaneQuantum Kim
Jake HarrisonIron PeteCommander Voss
CatCommander & CatCivilians


WHY NOW


Your feedback was clear: you wanted authentic art, not AI-generated content. We agree. This felt important enough to deliver immediately rather than wait for our planned roadmap.

THE ROADMAP CONTINUES


This patch is separate from our planned roadmap. The original 21 features in Part 1 and Part 2 are still coming as scheduled.

THANK YOU


Your feedback shaped this update. Thank you for being honest about what you wanted to see changed.

The game is updated now. Launch it and see the difference.

Share Your Feedback

Official Website

City Defense Z Wiki

No more AI. Just us.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2635501
  • Loading history…
