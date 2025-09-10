Table of Contents
- Active Events/Sales/Promotions
- Multiplayer Mini-games
- Pet Changes
- Fantasy Life Changes
- Bug Fixes
- Known Bugs
Active Events / Sales / Promotions
Summer Festival Event
Pan's Check-in Event Season 8
Sylvan Strider Box
Metropolitan High School Box
|Glenn Bearna Dungeon Support
Multiplayer Mini-games
- Six new mini-games have been added to the mini-game menu.
- These mini-games are based on past events that Milletians have played over the years.
- The mini-games menu can be accessed by pressing the ▲ button on the right side of the bottom menu icon and selecting the mini-game button.
- The new mini-games are:
- Round-the-World Race
- Roll for initiative. You and your pet must make it around the board before your opponent and their pet - be prepared to duel it out and pray the dice rolls are in your favor.
- Gesture Showdown
- Compete against your friends in a no-stakes game of copying gestures.
- Code Cracker (Multiplayer)
- Wanted to prove you were smarter than your friends in Code Cracker? Now’s your chance!
- Wild Stampede
- Snowball Fight
- Powerups? Dragons? Fireballs? I thought this was a friendly game of Snowball Fighting!?
- Paper Flip (Ttakji)
- Best known from the hit Erinn Crystal Ball Show Squid Mini-game, flip the paper and win!
- Round-the-World Race
- A Mini-game High Score tracker has been added to keep track of personal accomplishments.
- Total Win/Loss are not recorded.
- 24 New Journal Achievements have been added for the multiplayer mini-games:
- All new Journal Achievements are worth 1 point each.
|Journal Achievement
|Condition
|Frequent Traveler
|Play Round-the-World Race 10 times.
|World Traveler
|Play Round-the-World Race 30 times.
|Keep it Rolling
|Win Round the World Race 5 times.
|Really On a Roll
|Win Round the World Race 10 times.
|Think Before You Act
|Play Gesture Showdown 10 times.
|Show Me Your Moves!
|Play Gesture Showdown 30 times.
|Repeat After Me!
|Win Gesture Showdown 5 times.
|A Gesture of Excellence
|Win Gesture Showdown 10 times.
|Dedicated Decipherer
|Play Code Cracker (Multiplayer) 10 times.
|Crack ALL the Codes!
|Play Code Cracker (Multiplayer) 30 times.
|A Calculated Success
|Win Code Cracker (Multiplayer) 5 times.
|First-Rate Locksmith
|Win Code Cracker (Multiplayer) 10 times.
|All Boxed In
|Play Wild Stampede 10 times.
|Running with the Herd
|Play Wild Stampede 30 times.
|Played Till it Clicked
|Win Wild Stampede 5 times.
|Flowing like Water
|Win Wild Stampede 10 times.
|Let it Snow
|Play Snowball Fight 10 times.
|No Business like Snow Business
|Play Snowball Fight 30 times.
|Locked on Target!
|Win Snowball Fight 5 times.
|Having a Ball
|Win Snowball Fight 10 times.
|Flippin’ My Lid
|Play Paper Flip 10 times.
|Advanced Fliponomics
|Play Paper Flip 30 times.
|Paper Flippin’ in da Streetz
|Win Paper Flip 5 times.
|The Big Flipper
|Win Paper Flip 10 times.
Pet Changes
Web Shop Reorganization:As part of our ongoing effort to improve the Web Shop and provide fairer monetization, this month we’re relocating pets, updating prices, and more!
- The following pets and pet packages will be removed from the Web Shop:
- Adelie Penguin
- Alaskan Husky
- Black Cotton Ostrich
- Black Mud Crab
- Black Seal
- Black Wolf
- Black and White Ferret Package
- Blue Elephant
- Border Collie
- Brown Fox
- Clover Gnu
- Clover Pig
- Coral Cobra
- Dalmatian
- Dapple Thunder Spaniel
- Desert Cobra
- Eagle Owl
- Emperor Penguin
- Falcon
- Goldfinch
- Gray Wolf
- Green Gecko
- Guardian Spider
- Haflinger
- Hamster
- Himalayan
- Japanese Bobtail
- Jungle Scout Imp
- Kangaroo Rat
- Kingfisher
- Labrador Retriever
- Laghodessa
- Lava Walker Imp
- Lime Sprite
- Magic Carpet
- Malamute
- Mini Bear
- Oak Magic Broom
- Orange Pixie
- Persian
- Pitta
- Polar Bear
- Red Panda
- Red Rock Crab
- Short Horned Lizard
- Siamese
- Silver Fox
- Snowy Owl
- White Elephant
- White Flame Spider
- White Jindo
- White Seal
- White Sheep
- Cow
- White Thunder Spaniel
- White Tiger Cub
- Wooden Mimic
- Yellow Jindo
- Yellow Tiger Cub
- The following pets will have their prices adjusted and will be re-added to the Web Shop permanently:
- Scooter Imp
- Old Price: 14,900 NX
- New Price: 12,700 NX
- Flying Food Truck
- Old Price: 14,900 NX
- New Price: 12,700 NX
- Fire Dragon
- Old Price: 16,100 NX
- New Price: 8,700 NX
- Thunder Dragon
- Old Price: 16,900 NX
- New Price: 8,700 NX
- Ice Dragon
- Old Price: 16,900 NX
- New Price: 9,100 NX
- Thunder Dragon (2-Seater)
- Old Price: 16,900 NX
- New Price: 9,100 NX
- Thoroughbred
- Old Price: 10,900 NX
- New Price: 5,800 NX
- Lemongrass Flora
- Old Price: 12,000 NX
- New Price: 9,600 NX
- Scooter Imp
- All Pets purchased through the Web Shop will now be added as a Pet Whistle to your Cash Shop Inventory instead of a Pet Character Card.
- Unused Pet Character Cards can still be used as normal from the Character Selection Screen.
- There are no changes made to Partners.
Shamala's Pet Shop:
- Shamala will be opening her own shop for Milletians to purchase old pets that have been sold in the past.
- All pets sold will be in the form of a Pet Whistle and purchasable with Pon.
- Pon is available for purchase through the Web Shop.
- The following pets and their prices are as follows:
|Pet
|Price (Pon)
|Adelie Penguin
|30
|Albino King Snake
|30
|Beyaya
|30
|Bluebird
|30
|Cow
|30
|Desert Cobra
|30
|Golden Retriever
|30
|Goldfinch
|30
|Gray Wolf
|30
|Green Gecko
|30
|Himalayan
|30
|Kangaroo Rat
|30
|Pitta
|30
|Reindeer
|30
|White Hedgehog
|30
|White Jindo
|30
|Bengal
|40
|Blue Elephant
|40
|Bombay
|40
|Bull
|40
|Crow
|40
|Falcon
|40
|Ghost Crab
|40
|Laghodessa
|40
|Lime Sprite
|40
|Silver Fox
|40
|Tiger Cub
|40
|White Seal
|40
|Albino Tiger
|50
|Brown Ostrich
|50
|Cheetah
|50
|Griffin
|50
|Lesser Panda
|50
|Magic Carpet
|50
|Mini Skeleton
|50
|Monkey
|50
|Rainbow Sprite
|50
|Shire
|50
Fantasy Life Changes
- Unvisited Mana Tunnels and Moon Gates will be semi-transparent until visited for the first time.
- Right-clicking an item will now list options to search and list the item on the Auction House.
- When searching the Auction House: Pet Adoption Medals, Blacksmith Manuals, and Sewing Patterns will contain the full name.
- Preset Character Models have been refreshed for new accounts and premium character cards during character creation.
- The pop-up box will no longer appear when attempting to enter a dungeon room where a battle is active.
- When changing channels, you can now double-click the channel name in the list to move.
- Two new functions have been added to items when the Inventory Magnifying Glass window is open:
- You can preview weapons, clothing/armor, and chairs.
You can search items directly that are listable on the Auction House.
- You can preview weapons, clothing/armor, and chairs.
- The Auction House has added security measures to assist with your daily trading and shopping:
- The warning message has been enhanced to give more notice when attempting to purchase or sell an item 90+% higher or lower than the average price.
- Warning messages have been added when attempting to purchase non-repairable items that have 20% or less durability/use.
- Options for Hair Styles, Eye Shapes, Faces, and Mouths have been revised in the Dressing Room so the most recent additions will appear at the top.
- Sick of having to go outdoors to warp? We are too… so we’ve addressed that! You can now warp indoors when using the following warp functions:
- The Arcana Room via your Character UI Menu.
- Festia via your Character UI Menu.
- Doki Doki Island via the Soulmate UI Menu.
- The Star Citadel via skill use.
- Guild Hall via the Guild Hall UI Menu.
- Event NPCs through the Event UI Menu.
- Feedback heard! We’ve updated the Astral Reave Dan Tests to be slightly less difficult. You will now receive 35 points instead of 30 when attacking an enemy with Astral Reave.
- Additional search fields have had their case sensitivity removed:
- Guild UI Menu
- Point Inventory
- Party Board
- Production Crafting Lists
- Bard Bulletin
- When picking up equipment from the ground, the logic has been modified so it will no longer be equipped to the character’s style tab automatically.
- The equipment can still be automatically slotted into the character’s equipment tab as normal if the equipment tab slot is empty.
- The following appearance scrolls have been renamed to indicate that they are applied onto two-handed axes, not scythes, despite visually being scythes:
- Moonshadow Emissary's Scythe Appearance Scroll -> Moonshadow Emissary's Scythe Appearance Scroll (2H Axe)
- Duskveil Emissary's Scythe Appearance Scroll -> Duskveil Emissary's Scythe Appearance Scroll (2H Axe)
- Frost Great Scythe Appearance Scroll -> Frost Great Scythe Appearance Scroll (2H Axe)
- Following the Magic Attack Changes in July, adjustments to ease the difficulty have been made to most RP missions where the Magic Talent is a focus.
- [Element] Alchemy skills have been properly unified in name, matching the format of the current Earth Alchemy Mastery skill:
- Fire Alchemy -> Fire Alchemy Mastery
- Wind Alchemy -> Wind Alchemy Mastery
- Water Alchemy -> Water Alchemy Mastery
Bug FixesWe’ve been continuing to address G27 via several fixes throughout the month. Thanks for all the reports - we very much appreciate these, and we hope that you’re enjoying the story!
- Zap-happy Dark Diviners with Thunderblight and specific timing could accidentally destroy the enemies during one of the G27 cutscenes, creating a time paradox where nothing further would happen! ...Until you left and tried again, that is. The enemies have been adjusted to no longer be defeated during the cutscene.
- Fixed an issue causing the game to close when previewing one of the following chairs:
- Kanna Tanning Chair
- Eirlys Tanning Chair
- Elsie Tanning Chair
- Dai Tanning Chair
- Kaour Tanning Chair
- Logan Tanning Chair
- Shuan Tanning Chair
- Christmas Dessert Table
- Elegant Afternoon Tea Table
- Through your reports, we found and fixed a few more Sewing Patterns where the pattern had gone mysteriously blank.
Bugs fixed during the August 28th Maintenance
- Addressed the channel lag by adding new channels and redistributing channel population capacities. See the August 28th Maintenance Patch Notes for the full details!
- More text fixes added for Generation 27. We're still working on our polish for this Generation based on our own playthroughs and your reports, and we're still eternally grateful! More is yet to come as this giant-sized generation is brought to heel!
- As accidentally (we swear!) showcased by GM Quuku and GM Hongenjo during the Brí Leith stream, the hard cap on Protection was not set, allowing damage reduction to increase up to 100% instead of capping at 90%. This hard cap will be put in properly with this update, though this requires very high values that can be difficult or impossible for players to reach.
- In rare circumstances crafting recipes using the Destructive Crest that are expected to be 99.9% completion in one tap would incorrectly finish at less than this. Robes that were crafted in this incorrect way have been corrected automatically.
- The following armor pieces have been renamed to match their materials:
- Saint Guardian's Leather Armor [M/F] -> Saint Guardian's Breastplate [M/F]
- Saint Guardian's Leather Helmet [M/F] -> Saint Guardian's Battle Helmet [M/F]
- In order to properly reflect the multiple weapons that come with it, the following weapons have been renamed:
- [Dual Guns]
- Nightbringer Vanquisher -> Nightbringer Vanquishers
[Control Bars]
- Nightbringer Vanquisher -> Nightbringer Vanquishers
- Nightbringer Trickster -> Nightbringer Tricksters
- Perseus Conflict Control Bar -> Perseus Conflict Control Bars
[Knuckles]
- Perseus Conflict Control Bar -> Perseus Conflict Control Bars
- Nightbringer Vagabond -> Nightbringer Vagabonds
- Perseus Tormented Knuckle -> Perseus Tormented Knuckles
- Additionally in a future patch, based on feedback from the Soul Liberator weapons, we will be looking to rename the Nightbringer weapons to include the Weapon Type (ie. Nightbringer Warlord Greatsword).
- [Dual Guns]
Bugs fixed during the August 21st Maintenance
- Fixed some Generation 27 typos as reported by our Milletians.
Known Bugs
- An e-2 error is occasionally causing in-game Player Reports to fail to send. In the meanwhile, if you need to submit a report we ask that you use our Player Support website.
- There are currently issues causing the Blacklist to not work as expected for some players.
- Under periodic conditions, Milletians will be temporarily unable to duel other Milletians.
