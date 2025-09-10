Round-the-World Race Roll for initiative. You and your pet must make it around the board before your opponent and their pet - be prepared to duel it out and pray the dice rolls are in your favor.

Gesture Showdown Compete against your friends in a no-stakes game of copying gestures.

Code Cracker (Multiplayer) Wanted to prove you were smarter than your friends in Code Cracker? Now’s your chance!

Wild Stampede Reminder: Provide a fun little blurb about this mini-game.

Snowball Fight Powerups? Dragons? Fireballs? I thought this was a friendly game of Snowball Fighting!?

Paper Flip (Ttakji) Best known from the hit Erinn Crystal Ball Show Squid Mini-game, flip the paper and win!

