1-MONTH ROADMAP REVEALED: 21 GAME-CHANGING FEATURES IN 2 PARTS!
THE FUTURE OF CITY DEFENSE Z - OUR MOST AMBITIOUS ROADMAP YET!
As promised after completing our 10-day developer challenge, today we reveal our massive 1-month development roadmap. These aren't just updates - they're transformative features that will revolutionize your City Defense Z experience!
21 Major Features Coming in 2 Parts Over the Next Month:
VISUAL & TECHNICAL REVOLUTION
Hand-Drawn NPC Characters
• Complete replacement of AI-generated NPCs with custom hand-drawn artwork
Complete UI Overhaul
• Total redesign and polish of the entire user interface
Redesigned Merge-able Buildings
• Complete visual overhaul with enhanced distinguishability
Full Steam Deck Optimization
• Complete optimization following all Steam guidelines (approval timing depends on Valve's review process)
Scalable UI System
• Customizable UI scaling for all screen sizes and devices
Intro & Outro Cinematics
• Dynamic intro/outro sequences with rich storytelling for each map
Massive FPS Boost Optimizations
• System-wide performance improvements with enhanced frame rates
GAMEPLAY & ECONOMIC SYSTEMS
Market System Transformation
• Always-active market with reroll functionality and permanent upgrades
Dynamic Economy Redesign
• Reimagined economy with dynamic scaling and intelligent balance
Enhanced Building Card System
• Increase total building card count beyond current 3-card limitation
Card Lock System
• Lock cards to persist through transitions with strategic retention
Massive Permanent Upgrades Expansion
• Tons of new permanent upgrades across all game systems
Joker Card System
• Special joker card transforms any building while maintaining level
Mass Unit Selection
• Select and move multiple defense units simultaneously
Enhanced Expedition System
• Preview rewards, new reward types, and unlock locked units through expeditions
Seasonal Leaderboard System
• Leaderboards reset on scheduled days for seasonal competition
USER EXPERIENCE & CUSTOMIZATION
Detailed Unit Information Panels
• Click any defense unit to see comprehensive stats and capabilities
Toggle-able HP Bar System
• HP bars for zombies and soldiers visible when ALT key is pressed
Complete Control Rebinding
• Customize every hotkey and shortcut with full flexibility
NPC Dialogue Toggle
• Settings option to disable/enable world news NPC dialogues
ASMR Merging Animations
• Repolished merging animations with satisfying, ASMR-quality experiences
2-PART DEVELOPMENT TIMELINE - STRATEGIC RELEASE APPROACH
PART 1 - CORE SYSTEMS & PROGRESSION (First Part):
• Hand-drawn NPC Characters replacement
• Permanent Upgrades Expansion V1
• Dynamic Economy Redesign with scaling systems V1
• Major FPS Boost Optimizations
• Redesigned Merge-able Buildings
• Toggle-able HP Bar System
• Seasonal Leaderboard System
• Joker Card System
• Card Lock System
• Complete Control Rebinding system
PART 2 - PLATFORM & EXPERIENCE (Final Part):
• Permanent Upgrades Expansion V2
• Dynamic Economy Redesign with scaling systems V2
• Complete UI Overhaul and polish
• Detailed Unit Information Panels
• Full Steam Deck Optimization (targeting official approval)
• Intro & Outro Cinematics with storytelling
• Market System Transformation
• Enhanced Building Card System
• Scalable UI System
• NPC Dialogue Toggle settings
• Mass Unit Selection
• ASMR Merging Animations polish
• Enhanced Expedition System
Why 2 Parts?
• Part 1 delivers core gameplay improvements immediately
• Part 2 focuses on platform optimization and cinematic experience
• Allows for community feedback integration between releases
• Ensures each part receives proper polish and testing
This is our most ambitious roadmap yet - 21 transformative features that will revolutionize City Defense Z!
COMMUNITY FEEDBACK WELCOME
Your Voice Matters:
• Share your thoughts on these planned features
• Suggest priority ordering for development
• Report any additional features you'd love to see
• Help us make City Defense Z the best tower defense experience possible
We're not just developing a game - we're building the future of tower defense together with our community!
THE JOURNEY CONTINUES
From 10-day challenge to 1-month transformation:
The developer challenge was just the beginning. These 21 features represent our commitment to making City Defense Z the definitive tower defense experience. Every feature has been carefully planned based on community feedback and our vision for the game's future.
This isn't just an update - it's a complete evolution delivered in 2 strategic parts!
21 features. 2 parts. 30 days. Unlimited possibilities.
The future of City Defense Z starts now. Your feedback shapes every feature.
