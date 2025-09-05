1-MONTH ROADMAP REVEALED: 21 GAME-CHANGING FEATURES IN 2 PARTS!

As promised after completing our 10-day developer challenge, today we reveal our massive 1-month development roadmap. These aren't just updates - they're transformative features that will revolutionize your City Defense Z experience!• Complete replacement of AI-generated NPCs with custom hand-drawn artwork• Total redesign and polish of the entire user interface• Complete visual overhaul with enhanced distinguishability• Complete optimization following all Steam guidelines (approval timing depends on Valve's review process)• Customizable UI scaling for all screen sizes and devices• Dynamic intro/outro sequences with rich storytelling for each map• System-wide performance improvements with enhanced frame rates• Always-active market with reroll functionality and permanent upgrades• Reimagined economy with dynamic scaling and intelligent balance• Increase total building card count beyond current 3-card limitation• Lock cards to persist through transitions with strategic retention• Tons of new permanent upgrades across all game systems• Special joker card transforms any building while maintaining level• Select and move multiple defense units simultaneously• Preview rewards, new reward types, and unlock locked units through expeditions• Leaderboards reset on scheduled days for seasonal competition• Click any defense unit to see comprehensive stats and capabilities• HP bars for zombies and soldiers visible when ALT key is pressed• Customize every hotkey and shortcut with full flexibility• Settings option to disable/enable world news NPC dialogues• Repolished merging animations with satisfying, ASMR-quality experiences• Hand-drawn NPC Characters replacement• Permanent Upgrades Expansion V1• Dynamic Economy Redesign with scaling systems V1• Major FPS Boost Optimizations• Redesigned Merge-able Buildings• Toggle-able HP Bar System• Seasonal Leaderboard System• Joker Card System• Card Lock System• Complete Control Rebinding system• Permanent Upgrades Expansion V2• Dynamic Economy Redesign with scaling systems V2• Complete UI Overhaul and polish• Detailed Unit Information Panels• Full Steam Deck Optimization (targeting official approval)• Intro & Outro Cinematics with storytelling• Market System Transformation• Enhanced Building Card System• Scalable UI System• NPC Dialogue Toggle settings• Mass Unit Selection• ASMR Merging Animations polish• Enhanced Expedition System• Part 1 delivers core gameplay improvements immediately• Part 2 focuses on platform optimization and cinematic experience• Allows for community feedback integration between releases• Ensures each part receives proper polish and testing• Share your thoughts on these planned features• Suggest priority ordering for development• Report any additional features you'd love to see• Help us make City Defense Z the best tower defense experience possibleThe developer challenge was just the beginning. These 21 features represent our commitment to making City Defense Z the definitive tower defense experience. Every feature has been carefully planned based on community feedback and our vision for the game's future.