16 October 2025
16 October 2025 Build 19873326 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Gadgeteers!

We're excited to share with you the new update of Retro Gadgets, available from today.

In this new version you'll find:

  • New WiFi Chip function: WebGetAudioStream – stream audio straight from the web!

  • New property to list all open audio streams

  • New GIF recorder: when publishing the gadget on the workshop it's now possible to record an animated gif

  • WiFi Chip can now fetch images too – you can have PixelData as a response

  • New Video Chip functions: DrawCustomRenderBuffer and RasterCustomRenderBuffer for drawing only parts of a RenderBuffer

  • Fixed alpha blend in SetPixelBuffer and RasterRenderBuffer

  • Code editor can now run in fullscreen

Tons of crash fixes and stability improvements


To celebrate this release and join other incredible games on Ada Lovelace Day, we decided to discount Retro Gadgets with a special 20%!

But the updates are not over: the issues that were preventing the release of Retro Gadgets Playground have been solved, so we're almost ready to share it with you!

Keep following us on Discord and on social media, so you won't miss the release!

