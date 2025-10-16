Hello Gadgeteers!

We're excited to share with you the new update of Retro Gadgets, available from today.

In this new version you'll find:

New WiFi Chip function: WebGetAudioStream – stream audio straight from the web!

New property to list all open audio streams

New GIF recorder: when publishing the gadget on the workshop it's now possible to record an animated gif

WiFi Chip can now fetch images too – you can have PixelData as a response

New Video Chip functions: DrawCustomRenderBuffer and RasterCustomRenderBuffer for drawing only parts of a RenderBuffer

Fixed alpha blend in SetPixelBuffer and RasterRenderBuffer

Code editor can now run in fullscreen

Tons of crash fixes and stability improvements



To celebrate this release and join other incredible games on Ada Lovelace Day, we decided to discount Retro Gadgets with a special 20%!

But the updates are not over: the issues that were preventing the release of Retro Gadgets Playground have been solved, so we're almost ready to share it with you!

Keep following us on Discord and on social media, so you won't miss the release!