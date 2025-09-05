New Stuff
Challenge Mode: Defeat Ignited Minjaluna with a pre-set team and unlock an elusive Minjaluna skin
new elusive shader effect (only optimized for Minjaluna so far) Quick Swap: You can now switch
Animons in battle quickly by pressing Focus Left/Right (Q/E on keyboard, RB/LB on gamepad) or by clicking the icons at the side of the switch button. The old switch interface still accessible by pressing the button
Bugfixes
fixed item heal bonus from stickers not applying
fixed certain boni getting applied to Toppings when they shouldn't
fixed shield not lost after using Yolo!
fixed critical hit status not restored correctly after switching Animons
fixed game crashing when paying an empty Trick button after switching from an Animon that had more Tricks than the current one
fixed Animons slowly ascending towards heaven from repeatedly doing a certain animation
Changed files in this update