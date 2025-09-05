 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19873260 Edited 5 September 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


New Stuff

  • Challenge Mode: Defeat Ignited Minjaluna with a pre-set team and unlock an elusive Minjaluna skin

  • new elusive shader effect (only optimized for Minjaluna so far) Quick Swap: You can now switch

  • Animons in battle quickly by pressing Focus Left/Right (Q/E on keyboard, RB/LB on gamepad) or by clicking the icons at the side of the switch button. The old switch interface still accessible by pressing the button

Bugfixes

  • fixed item heal bonus from stickers not applying

  • fixed certain boni getting applied to Toppings when they shouldn't

  • fixed shield not lost after using Yolo!

  • fixed critical hit status not restored correctly after switching Animons

  • fixed game crashing when paying an empty Trick button after switching from an Animon that had more Tricks than the current one

  • fixed Animons slowly ascending towards heaven from repeatedly doing a certain animation

Changed files in this update

