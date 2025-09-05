 Skip to content
Major 5 September 2025 Build 19873213 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:19:56 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Feature: Embassie communications (Phone)
  • Feature: Radio
  • Feature: Text size configurable (in settings)
  • Feature: Added settings in escape menu
  • Fixed: White noise volume (is too loud)
  • Fixed: When time is 18:00 it takes a bit of time to sound alarm

Depot 3902691
