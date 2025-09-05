- Feature: Embassie communications (Phone)
- Feature: Radio
- Feature: Text size configurable (in settings)
- Feature: Added settings in escape menu
- Fixed: White noise volume (is too loud)
- Fixed: When time is 18:00 it takes a bit of time to sound alarm
UPDATE 4.0.0
Update notes via Steam Community
