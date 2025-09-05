 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19873170 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:19:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes to bugs in menus
Fixes for mini games
Better boot experience on first load
Text appears as it should, notifying you when you unlock a mini game.
Chinese fonts applied correctly to more text.
Some tweaks to mini game UIs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2780413
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2780414
  • Loading history…
