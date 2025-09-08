Yep, the mirror has been replaced by a dresser. Why, you ask? Well we are using the mirror for something else, that will be added very soon.



Just a quick heads up, we have seen the issues some of you are having with lag, so we are fixing it as well. The dev team is 5 people, so while one of us works on something like an improvement, another is working on fixing reported bugs. We appreciate your patience, and we promise we will have it sorted as soon as we can.



Ok, let's see what we changed since the weekend.

BUG FIXES

NPCs are no longer stuck in smiwing if you move the pool where they were.

NPCs don't get stuck if you destroy the pool they were using.

Fixed cases where staff could get stuck on the destruction of items if they were interacting with them.

Diving boards from 0-2 stars can no longer be placed inside bushes

Fixes on the builder/maintenance staff to avoid them getting stuck in some scenarios.

IMPROVEMENTS

Twitcher integration now allows you to choose the gender of visitors or hires by adding m or f after the !visit or !hireme command

A status indicator in-game to show if the bot is connected to the game via Twitch channel

Added some extra info to help connections

Added new animations to staff restocking vending machines



NEW FEATURES

You can now change clothes via the dresser (the mirror will return, but with a different function)

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates