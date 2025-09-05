This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Unfortunately, based on your feedback and the extra features we’d like to showcase, we’re not yet ready to roll everything into the main branch, so today’s improvements are also going into the beta version. After all, that’s what the beta channel is for, right?

This is patch number 40, so next week—if everything goes well—we’ll release a main-branch version that includes the changes from patches 39 and 40.

As always, all saves remain compatible.

This update mainly focuses on algorithms and features that you, our beloved community, have been asking for for a long time.

Continue playing after victory

One of the community’s most frequent and long-standing requests. Now, after defeating the Inquisition and proclaiming your monarch Emperor, you’ll be able to keep playing.

Dog speeds up walking for blind characters

One of the most heartfelt requests we’ve ever received, so it was impossible to ignore.

Talent system restored

By your request, we’ve reverted the talent system back to its previous state.

Crown can be passed to the Bishop

We continue to work on the power system, and this improvement should reconcile you somewhat with our main villain.

Improved auto-battle simulation

We hadn’t revisited this corner of the game in a long time, and there were some very old and inaccurate algorithms. Auto-battle on the world map is now significantly more accurate, taking into account the presence of walls, watchtowers, and archers firing at the advancing enemy army.

General alcohol ban reinstated

Based on your feedback, we brought back the overall alcohol ban in the dynasty menu, as it still remains the best way to deal with alcoholism.

Full changelog

General changes and fixes

Carrots are now sold to caravans for 3 coins instead of 5. Yield reduced by 20%.

Politicians no longer gain a second talent; instead, they have a permanent +30% XP bonus. The maximum number of talents for lords has been increased back to 2 (instead of 1).

Fixed a bug where a building completely surrounded by others became inaccessible for pathfinding, trapping characters inside.

“Mace Stun” once again gives x3 stun tickets instead of x2 (reverted to original value).

Fixed an issue where characters refused a date even if the spouses had good relations.

On Easy difficulty, fortifications are now as resilient as before (i.e., weakened again).

Characters no longer react to sex unless they are directly in the bedroom.

Player lords gain +16 Thought after buying a ring from a caravan.

If a character has a dog, it removes the movement speed penalty for blindness.

Resource tooltips now show information about future price increases. Fixed freezes when trading such resources.

City life and households

Guests with children will visit the player’s city more often.

Added music before battles.

Housing comfort now applies to the king and queen in the hall.

Added the ability to continue playing after victory.

Battles and simulation

Archers are now valued more highly in victory calculations and in the strength progress bar if the city has walls and towers.

World map auto-battles now account for walls: defending archers fire until the gate is destroyed.

Fortifications are now displayed in the battle simulation GUI on the world map.

In auto-battles, soldiers will now destroy towers and kill those on them.

Archers in auto-battles no longer use bows in melee.

After losing a battle, an escaping captured lord no longer makes repeated attempts that night, and guards beat him with fists instead of weapons.

Bandit camp map updated: no longer flat and now supports towers.

Politics and dynasty