Hello everyone,
Unfortunately, based on your feedback and the extra features we’d like to showcase, we’re not yet ready to roll everything into the main branch, so today’s improvements are also going into the beta version. After all, that’s what the beta channel is for, right?
This is patch number 40, so next week—if everything goes well—we’ll release a main-branch version that includes the changes from patches 39 and 40.
As always, all saves remain compatible.
This update mainly focuses on algorithms and features that you, our beloved community, have been asking for for a long time.
Continue playing after victory
One of the community’s most frequent and long-standing requests. Now, after defeating the Inquisition and proclaiming your monarch Emperor, you’ll be able to keep playing.
Dog speeds up walking for blind characters
One of the most heartfelt requests we’ve ever received, so it was impossible to ignore.
Talent system restored
By your request, we’ve reverted the talent system back to its previous state.
Crown can be passed to the Bishop
We continue to work on the power system, and this improvement should reconcile you somewhat with our main villain.
Improved auto-battle simulation
We hadn’t revisited this corner of the game in a long time, and there were some very old and inaccurate algorithms. Auto-battle on the world map is now significantly more accurate, taking into account the presence of walls, watchtowers, and archers firing at the advancing enemy army.
General alcohol ban reinstated
Based on your feedback, we brought back the overall alcohol ban in the dynasty menu, as it still remains the best way to deal with alcoholism.
Full changelog
General changes and fixes
Carrots are now sold to caravans for 3 coins instead of 5. Yield reduced by 20%.
Politicians no longer gain a second talent; instead, they have a permanent +30% XP bonus. The maximum number of talents for lords has been increased back to 2 (instead of 1).
Fixed a bug where a building completely surrounded by others became inaccessible for pathfinding, trapping characters inside.
“Mace Stun” once again gives x3 stun tickets instead of x2 (reverted to original value).
Fixed an issue where characters refused a date even if the spouses had good relations.
On Easy difficulty, fortifications are now as resilient as before (i.e., weakened again).
Characters no longer react to sex unless they are directly in the bedroom.
Player lords gain +16 Thought after buying a ring from a caravan.
If a character has a dog, it removes the movement speed penalty for blindness.
Resource tooltips now show information about future price increases. Fixed freezes when trading such resources.
City life and households
Guests with children will visit the player’s city more often.
Added music before battles.
Housing comfort now applies to the king and queen in the hall.
Added the ability to continue playing after victory.
Battles and simulation
Archers are now valued more highly in victory calculations and in the strength progress bar if the city has walls and towers.
World map auto-battles now account for walls: defending archers fire until the gate is destroyed.
Fortifications are now displayed in the battle simulation GUI on the world map.
In auto-battles, soldiers will now destroy towers and kill those on them.
Archers in auto-battles no longer use bows in melee.
After losing a battle, an escaping captured lord no longer makes repeated attempts that night, and guards beat him with fists instead of weapons.
Bandit camp map updated: no longer flat and now supports towers.
Politics and dynasty
Restored the ability to ban alcohol for lords through the dynasty menu.
Added a 48-hour cooldown between spouses’ dates.
Player characters no longer take part in random dialogues with other lords at 11:00 if they are in an AI-controlled city.
Workers no longer switch workplaces during the workday.
Price increase notification removed from lords with the “Forecaster” talent. Instead, price increases occur with a 50% chance, and the tooltip will show the verdict of the lord with the “Forecaster” talent.
Restored ambition for rewards among regular lords (non-politicians).
A free lord can now only be granted a title after being hired.
Politician icon now displayed in the top menu for the player’s king.
The “Debt of Honor” event now includes a letter displayed upon clicking.
To become a politician due to 30% army influence, a lord must now have at least 5 loyal soldiers.
New reasons for becoming a politician: having 500 coins and 4 adult lords in the faction; if the ruler is old and there are 3 adult lords, the heir becomes a politician.
It is now possible to give the crown to the Bishop at any time, not only during a rebellion. The former heir worsens relations with the new king.
Adjusted algorithm for money growth among lords on the world map — they now get rich faster.
