Hey everyone,
a new patch is now available.
Added debris floating over the Horizon 7 underwater wreck
Added graphic settings option to to disable head bobbing for walking / running
Added a warning message to the co-op menu when the game is not properly connected to Steam
Localized co-op menu in all available languages
Opening the game for co-op will now unpause the game
The game can no longer be paused once co-op is active (even if only the host is currently playing)
Adjusted displayed text for the radio to show that it can be toggled on/off
Fixed cooked food always spawns with 70% durability and not increasing with the cooking still after the last update
Fixed snake spawn rate on one part of the big island was too high
Fixed achievement 'I'm Back' not working retrospectively
Fixed achievement 'I don't feel very well' not working
Fixed achievement 'Stone age' not working in games where the tutorial was already finished
Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!
Hotfix Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2075581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update