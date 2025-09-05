Hey everyone,



a new patch is now available.



Added debris floating over the Horizon 7 underwater wreck

Added graphic settings option to to disable head bobbing for walking / running

Added a warning message to the co-op menu when the game is not properly connected to Steam

Localized co-op menu in all available languages

Opening the game for co-op will now unpause the game

The game can no longer be paused once co-op is active (even if only the host is currently playing)

Adjusted displayed text for the radio to show that it can be toggled on/off

Fixed cooked food always spawns with 70% durability and not increasing with the cooking still after the last update

Fixed snake spawn rate on one part of the big island was too high

Fixed achievement 'I'm Back' not working retrospectively

Fixed achievement 'I don't feel very well' not working

Fixed achievement 'Stone age' not working in games where the tutorial was already finished



Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!