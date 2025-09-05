Hi everyone!I've added a new scenario for you to try out called Containment:In this scenario zombies have been placed in the corners and the Cop Dispatch AI has been disabled. Players are forced to use the manual cop AI control to try and control the outbreak.I'm slowly adding more things to the scenario system and updating the existing scenario, which I've renamed Patient Zero.I've also added Win Conditions to the scenarios so that it detects when the player has completed the objective. At the moment it merely states "Scenario Completed" but from there we can have achievements, playing scenarios in a series, etc.I've added the ability in scenarios to turn on and off whether the cop AI is enabled, disabled, or forced manual override where the user has to do it themselves. I've also added the same option to Zombie AI Override so that people cannot easily win scenarios by say, overriding the zombie AI to prevent them attacking.Another thing I've added is a scenario setting that says which types of units the player can manually control, so now in the Patient Zero scenario players cannot manually control the cops and run them into the zombies as a way of winning that scenario.I'm still adding scenario features and new test scenarios but once I have enough of that working I intend to work on the tools to allow players to create their own scenarios and possibly looking at workshop integration to download user-made scenarios.There are some other changes:I've added a Retry button when playing scenarios so that players can easily reattempt them.I've disabled calling Military in the scenarios so that they cannot easily win by calling them in.I fixed a bug where the civilians weren't commuting to and from work in loaded scenarios.Thanks for playing as always and let me know what you think of these 2 scenarios!