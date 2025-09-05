 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19872877 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
  • UI: An option to add text labels to the icons of the in-game menu icons was added. One can choose between having the full labels or their abbreviated versions. As the optimum choice depends on each player’s preferences and menu-icon size (which can also be changed in the options), we leave it to players to make the choice that works best from them. Note that when icon sizes are small, showing the full labels may not be clear as the text will be very small. We have left this option though, in case there are players with large screens or players who are OK with small text.
  • Gameplay: Remote gates can now be placed directly with gates that have been built on the second floor.
  • Graphics: Departing aircraft will now only be removed when they reach the edge of the map or when they are not in the player’s present camera view.

