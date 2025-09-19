𝗚𝗼𝗱𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝘁𝗲—Save the World with War Goddesses, Now on Steam! ⭐
O Commanders,
The wait is over! Goddess of Fate officially launched on September 19th on Steam!🫡
This is a light strategy anime-style RPG with low grind and tons of free rewards. Here’s what you can expect:
📖 Beautiful Waifu Collection
Over 144 goddesses across 6 races—from gentle and intellectual to wild yandere, from mech-warriors to tsundere catgirls, all your favorite archetypes are here!
Enjoy Live2D animations, exclusive bond stories, and private voice lines. Just by logging in, you can unlock the full roster—absolutely free!
✨ Player-Friendly Design
Auto-stages, fast battles, one-click team recommendations. Log in, grab rewards, and relax—it’s as much a waifu collection game as it is a strategy RPG.
♟️ Light Strategy Combat
Plan your lineups, counter enemy factions, and unleash adorable team combo skills! Whether you just want to chill while farming Mutants or go all-out in PvP, both casual and competitive players will be satisfied.
🎃 Engaging Limited-Time Events & Stunning Skins
Dive into regularly updated events and with special storylines, challenging stages, and rare rewards. Collect gorgeous limited-edition skins to give your favorite goddesses a fresh new look and celebrate holidays together!
And that’s not all—the rewards are insane!
Sign in to unlock the entire girl roster, get a permanent monthly card, and enjoy up to 10,000+ free summons. Plus, during the upcoming Golden Week event, a brand-new SSR girl will be waiting to join you!
🎁 Permanent Gift Codes
AnimeGirls
AG0213
Welcome
HappyGame
📅 First-Month Launch Events
Thank you for reading carefully! Enjoy the game and power up your squad! (ﾉ´ヮ`)ﾉ♡
