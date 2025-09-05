Hi everyone,
We're pleased to launch a new update to Cue Club 2 today with a collection of feature improvements and fixes. Thank you for your support and feedback which helps us to continually refine the game. Patch notes are included below:
GAMEPLAY
Added notification capsule text to show how many balls remain to be potted in 8-ball pool. Also shows reds remaining in snooker.
Added safeguarding to prevent cue jitter when AI or human multiplayer opponent is playing a shot with side spin. This could also happen during the opening break in snooker.
GRAPHICS
Increased maximum refresh rate stored in graphics settings from 8 to 16 bits, to support higher refresh monitors.
Added support for 400Hz+ and 500Hz+ displays, and improved game speed calibration when using different refresh rate settings.
Increased size of score boxes on 'Match Complete' screen to accomodate longer player names.
BALL NOMINATION
Fixed issues with ball nomination in 8 ball pool, where balls were sometimes not automatically nominated when aiming towards them.
Fixed issue where notification text in capsule did not always show correct information at game over, if foul menu was minimised.
CONTROLS
Fixed issue where shot setup shortcut keys could be used when mouse is already in use to change power, spin or cue elevation.
Fixed issue where F1 key for help screen could be activated when other gameplay keys are in use.
Fixed issue where shift key could sometimes cause errors when used with other shortcut keys.
Fixed issue where clicking on buttons in table, ball set and chalk menus produced click sound when item was already selected. Also applies to menus with player selection tabs.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update