5 September 2025 Build 19872857 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We're pleased to launch a new update to Cue Club 2 today with a collection of feature improvements and fixes. Thank you for your support and feedback which helps us to continually refine the game. Patch notes are included below:

GAMEPLAY

  • Added notification capsule text to show how many balls remain to be potted in 8-ball pool. Also shows reds remaining in snooker.

  • Added safeguarding to prevent cue jitter when AI or human multiplayer opponent is playing a shot with side spin. This could also happen during the opening break in snooker.

GRAPHICS

  • Increased maximum refresh rate stored in graphics settings from 8 to 16 bits, to support higher refresh monitors.

  • Added support for 400Hz+ and 500Hz+ displays, and improved game speed calibration when using different refresh rate settings.

  • Increased size of score boxes on 'Match Complete' screen to accomodate longer player names.

BALL NOMINATION

  • Fixed issues with ball nomination in 8 ball pool, where balls were sometimes not automatically nominated when aiming towards them.

  • Fixed issue where notification text in capsule did not always show correct information at game over, if foul menu was minimised.

CONTROLS

  • Fixed issue where shot setup shortcut keys could be used when mouse is already in use to change power, spin or cue elevation.

  • Fixed issue where F1 key for help screen could be activated when other gameplay keys are in use.

  • Fixed issue where shift key could sometimes cause errors when used with other shortcut keys.

  • Fixed issue where clicking on buttons in table, ball set and chalk menus produced click sound when item was already selected. Also applies to menus with player selection tabs.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

