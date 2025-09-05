Hi everyone,

We're pleased to launch a new update to Cue Club 2 today with a collection of feature improvements and fixes. Thank you for your support and feedback which helps us to continually refine the game. Patch notes are included below:

GAMEPLAY

Added notification capsule text to show how many balls remain to be potted in 8-ball pool. Also shows reds remaining in snooker.

Added safeguarding to prevent cue jitter when AI or human multiplayer opponent is playing a shot with side spin. This could also happen during the opening break in snooker.

GRAPHICS

Increased maximum refresh rate stored in graphics settings from 8 to 16 bits, to support higher refresh monitors.

Added support for 400Hz+ and 500Hz+ displays, and improved game speed calibration when using different refresh rate settings.

Increased size of score boxes on 'Match Complete' screen to accomodate longer player names.

BALL NOMINATION

Fixed issues with ball nomination in 8 ball pool, where balls were sometimes not automatically nominated when aiming towards them.

Fixed issue where notification text in capsule did not always show correct information at game over, if foul menu was minimised.

CONTROLS