 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19872819 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Camera

  • Zoom in and out to/from target if follow cam is active

Controls

  • Pressing CTRL + Space centres the camera on the Menhir and resets zoom level
  • Scrolling down whilst holding CTRL resets zoom level if zoomed in, or zooms out fully if at or above the default zoom level
  • Scrolling up whilst holding CTRL resets zoom level if zoomed out, or zooms in fully if at or below the default zoom level
  • Pressing CTRL + Middle Mouse Button resets zoom level
  • Plus and minus increase/decrease timescale
  • Page Up and Page Down switch between hotbar pages

Bug Fixes

  • Dropping Mushrooms on Humans only works if you drop them on their feet

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link