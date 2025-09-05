Camera
- Zoom in and out to/from target if follow cam is active
Controls
- Pressing CTRL + Space centres the camera on the Menhir and resets zoom level
- Scrolling down whilst holding CTRL resets zoom level if zoomed in, or zooms out fully if at or above the default zoom level
- Scrolling up whilst holding CTRL resets zoom level if zoomed out, or zooms in fully if at or below the default zoom level
- Pressing CTRL + Middle Mouse Button resets zoom level
- Plus and minus increase/decrease timescale
- Page Up and Page Down switch between hotbar pages
Bug Fixes
- Dropping Mushrooms on Humans only works if you drop them on their feet
Changed files in this update