 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19872773 Edited 5 September 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has fully switched to OpenXR! 🎉

This is what you’ve been asking for — and what I’ve often been criticized for. Now OpenVR is left behind, and the game runs only on OpenXR.

What this brings:

📈 Improved performance — direct optimizations through OpenXR.

🎮 Better image quality on headsets like Quest and Pico.
Previously, the image was sent to the headset through an extra layer — OpenVR, where the video stream was recompressed.
Now this intermediate step is gone, and video is transmitted more efficiently.

Changes and Improvements:

  • By popular request, the magazine grab for the Glock 19zo pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly to make reloading both the pistol and the magazine easier.

  • By popular request, the magazine grab for the PL-14 pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly for more convenient reloading.

  • By popular request, the magazine grab for the Makarov pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly for easier reloading.

  • By popular request, the magazine grab for the Desert Eagle pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly to make reloading easier.

  • By popular request, the magazine grab for the Night Hawk pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly for more convenient reloading.

  • Slightly reworked the color palette of the “Pripyat” level.

  • Increased the attack power of “Domovoi”: without artifacts that boost health, they now kill the player in two hits at 100% health. But remember: they never attack first. If you don’t touch them and look straight into their eyes when approaching, they remain neutral.

  • Monsters of the “Dark” family now deal additional damage — either radiation or psi attacks. Remember: if your psi protection or radiation protection is zero, incoming damage doubles and harms your health.

  • The monster “Guardian” (a black substance) now also deals increased radiation damage.

  • Rats now deal twice as much damage.

  • All zombies now deal more damage — both with regular attacks and with radiation or psi attacks.

  • Partially improved monster AI.

  • Added small improvements to the tutorial level.

  • Improved sniper scopes SV36-54 and SPO456 — now headshots are much easier! It took quite a few cans to get them properly tuned for VR.

  • Improved game stability.

In short: the image is clearer, the load is lighter, and the game runs more stably. 🚀

Changed files in this update

Depot 2539521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link