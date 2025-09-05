The game has fully switched to OpenXR! 🎉

This is what you’ve been asking for — and what I’ve often been criticized for. Now OpenVR is left behind, and the game runs only on OpenXR.

What this brings:

📈 Improved performance — direct optimizations through OpenXR.

🎮 Better image quality on headsets like Quest and Pico.

Previously, the image was sent to the headset through an extra layer — OpenVR, where the video stream was recompressed.

Now this intermediate step is gone, and video is transmitted more efficiently.

Changes and Improvements:

By popular request, the magazine grab for the Glock 19zo pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly to make reloading both the pistol and the magazine easier.

By popular request, the magazine grab for the PL-14 pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly for more convenient reloading.

By popular request, the magazine grab for the Makarov pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly for easier reloading.

By popular request, the magazine grab for the Desert Eagle pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly to make reloading easier.

By popular request, the magazine grab for the Night Hawk pistol has been reworked: the magazine has been raised slightly for more convenient reloading.

Slightly reworked the color palette of the “Pripyat” level.

Increased the attack power of “Domovoi” : without artifacts that boost health, they now kill the player in two hits at 100% health. But remember: they never attack first. If you don’t touch them and look straight into their eyes when approaching, they remain neutral.

Monsters of the “Dark” family now deal additional damage — either radiation or psi attacks. Remember: if your psi protection or radiation protection is zero, incoming damage doubles and harms your health.

The monster “Guardian” (a black substance) now also deals increased radiation damage.

Rats now deal twice as much damage.

All zombies now deal more damage — both with regular attacks and with radiation or psi attacks.

Partially improved monster AI .

Added small improvements to the tutorial level .

Improved sniper scopes SV36-54 and SPO456 — now headshots are much easier! It took quite a few cans to get them properly tuned for VR.

Improved game stability.

In short: the image is clearer, the load is lighter, and the game runs more stably. 🚀