 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19872731 Edited 5 September 2025 – 17:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small hotfix patch to fix a couple of issues

  • Fix for error notices after starting a second game in the same session (including tutorial)
  • Fix for seals still being clickable in some instances after already picking a seal in the Host's Table

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1724031
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1724032
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link