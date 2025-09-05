- Fix for error notices after starting a second game in the same session (including tutorial)
- Fix for seals still being clickable in some instances after already picking a seal in the Host's Table
Build 0.1.2025.9.5 hotfix notes
Update notes via Steam Community
A small hotfix patch to fix a couple of issues
