Bug Fixes:
- Credit crawl is slower
- Crystal pings aren't as prominent
- Spectate mode now works consistently across host and clients, spectates monsters
- AI should be less hypnotized by the crystals
- AIs have a favorite crystal to find when it is hit
- Power-up location has subtle visual indication
- Characters that clip through the floor while in ragdoll will be brough back into the area before recovering
Twitch polls are not activating in testing, more troubleshooting required.
