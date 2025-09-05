Bug Fixes:

- Credit crawl is slower

- Crystal pings aren't as prominent

- Spectate mode now works consistently across host and clients, spectates monsters

- AI should be less hypnotized by the crystals

- AIs have a favorite crystal to find when it is hit

- Power-up location has subtle visual indication

- Characters that clip through the floor while in ragdoll will be brough back into the area before recovering



Twitch polls are not activating in testing, more troubleshooting required.