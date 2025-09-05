 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19872701 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:


- Credit crawl is slower
- Crystal pings aren't as prominent
- Spectate mode now works consistently across host and clients, spectates monsters
- AI should be less hypnotized by the crystals
- AIs have a favorite crystal to find when it is hit
- Power-up location has subtle visual indication
- Characters that clip through the floor while in ragdoll will be brough back into the area before recovering

Twitch polls are not activating in testing, more troubleshooting required.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3818271
  • Loading history…
