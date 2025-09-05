- Fixed more typos.
- Fixed being able to walljump in a slope you weren't supposed to be able to walljump in.
- Fixed a dialogue not starting in a very specific situation with a certain NPC.
- Fix attempt of smooth camera jittering when not in VSync.
Some oversights.
