5 September 2025 Build 19872657 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:39:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed more typos.
  • Fixed being able to walljump in a slope you weren't supposed to be able to walljump in.
  • Fixed a dialogue not starting in a very specific situation with a certain NPC.
  • Fix attempt of smooth camera jittering when not in VSync.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3468391
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3468392
  • Loading history…
