7 September 2025 Build 19872612 Edited 7 September 2025 – 18:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello vikings!

 

Thanks for sharing your feedback so we could fix these bugs:

 

Fixes

  • In Remnats of Corruption, the Forge door could lead to the game crashing.

  • In Remnats of Corruption , KAOS could ascend relics from its constellation when that shouldn’t be the case. (KAOS can only ascend through his innate ability).

  • Some of Garth’s ancient relics were being displayed incorrectly.

  • Hafgrim’s Thunder Codex has now critical probability available in its stats.

  • Language minor fixes.

  • Other minor fixes.

 

Remnants of Corruption OST

As for the Soundtrack, we’ve added Remnants of Corruption DLC tracks so you can enjoy them too! These are included in the original soundtrack, so you won’t be charged again if you already got it.

Metadata was also included in each track, so the cover, track name and composer are now displayed.

30% Discount

We’re running a discount for all players that wish to grab their copies at a lower price too!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2068280/announcements/detail/526475421347217538

