 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19872608 Edited 5 September 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes (Build 161)

  • Fix bugs in the engine simulator causing the engine to unexpectedly stop running or not be able to start

  • Optimize engine simulator to allow the engine to simulate faster

  • Fix bug causing the hoses and tubes in the intro level to be invisible and broken

  • Fix bug in the intro preventing progressing if the jackstands are deployed too early

  • Allow the CAS to be rotated in small increments in desktop mode using mousewheel (requires the CAS bolt to be completely removed right now)

  • Save state of some engine parts to maintain engine timing when saving and loading

  • Fix crashes related to engine simulation and installing/uninstalling certain parts

Changed files in this update

Wrench Content Depot 936721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link