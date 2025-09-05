Patch Notes (Build 161)
Fix bugs in the engine simulator causing the engine to unexpectedly stop running or not be able to start
Optimize engine simulator to allow the engine to simulate faster
Fix bug causing the hoses and tubes in the intro level to be invisible and broken
Fix bug in the intro preventing progressing if the jackstands are deployed too early
Allow the CAS to be rotated in small increments in desktop mode using mousewheel (requires the CAS bolt to be completely removed right now)
Save state of some engine parts to maintain engine timing when saving and loading
Fix crashes related to engine simulation and installing/uninstalling certain parts
