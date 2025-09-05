 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19872515 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
* New Mineral: Draconium
* Fixed bug with Astral Projection hitbox
* Temple Guardian is now a regular mob
* Fixed potential bug when exiting the game
* Adjusted mining probability for high-level minerals
* Fixed bug preventing target selection when over a trap
* Fixed minor graphical bug in Twilight Forest
* Fixed touchscreen issues on handheld PCs
* Reduced vignette intensity in Character Creation

