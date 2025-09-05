 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19872504 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Fixed an issue where some player contracts could not be completed after entering the World Championship.

  2. Adjusted the conversion formula for player attributes.

  3. Fixed an issue with abnormal time-skipping after the season ended.

  4. Modified the group stage draw mechanism in the World Championship.

  5. Fixed an issue with scrolling in the Hall of Fame events list.

  6. Fixed an issue where hero \[Fernan] using defensive turrets built by Diego’s skill card caused battle errors.

  7. Fixed an error when returning to the main menu from the Add New Hero page.

