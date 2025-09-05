 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19872437 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates and Optimizations:
1. Optimized the issue where land creatures would get stuck underwater (or at sea level); they will now return to land.
2. Optimized UI display issues on some resolutions.
3. Optimized the screen flickering issue when consuming gene medicine.
4. Optimized the issue where horde monsters sometimes got stuck in rock gaps and became unreachable (they will now be cleared when the next wave arrives).
5. Fixed some NPC pathfinding errors.
6. Enhanced the viewing angle and range of companion creatures.
7. Added a workbench drop for elite scorpions (No. 9) with a 30% drop rate.
8. Adjusted NPCs' temperature tolerance to make them more resistant.
9. Optimized the issue where horde targets were lost after loading a save.

