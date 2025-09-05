Thank you for playing our game from the launch day! We fixed bugs and improved the game thanks to your feedback. Here is a list for general changes on this update.

Bug Fixes

Fixed money from balloons falling down from plane.

Fixed game lagging while music is changing.

Fixed wrong daily report stats.

Fixed Receptionist going range for taking ammo bug.

Fixed game crashing after placing BrassBox to the storage shelf bug.

Fixed some localization issues.

Fixed weapon cleaning station bugs.

Improvements & Changes

Increased Workers speed.

Receptionist isn’t going to reception every time he picks up an item.

Reduced sound for picking up ammo shells with machine.

Small optimizations for medium quality.

Improved tutorial for better understanding.

You can join our discord for giving feedback or reporting bugs to help us make this game better.

->https://discord.gg/ZtnAGctU2z