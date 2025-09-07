📢 Hello Farm Managers! 🚜

➡️2nd free content update is here⬅️

As many of you eagle-eyed players were able to spot, we have 2 new scenarios and achievements for completing them.

They are created to familiarize you with new resources:

- Lotos

- Pickle lotos steams

- Nori

- Hosomaki

Both Nori and Lotos are delicate and susceptible to temperature changes. So be careful when you plant them. It can be grown on water in a new type of building.

Cultivation Pond

Try a new way to grow plants. Place them gently on the water surface, keep an eye on the weather, and help them blossom into beautiful plants.

You can find it in the “Other” section of the Build tab.

Lotos - Beautiful water flower that will add class to your farm. Put their steams in a jar, top up with brine. Enjoy them with another one of your senses.

You'll need a Vegetable Processing Plant to create Pickle lotos steams.

Nori - Seaweed that all you Sushi-heads can’t live without. Add some rice and shrimp, roll everything up, and you have tasty hosomaki.

You'll need a Food Processing Plant to create Hosomaki.

To hone your skills, we created two scenarios focused on new buildings.

Asian Delicacy

Lotos Flower

We warmly invite you to play, review, stream, and share your videos using #farmmanagerworld #TimeToFarm🌾

Besides that, we are consistently listening to your feedback on our Discord and Steam.

Here's the list of Fixes and Adjustments that we made besides the new content: