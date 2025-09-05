- Several minor bug fixes
- A few, small balancing tweaks
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Optional Mission 4 from being rewarded properly
- Made Optional Mission 9 harder to fail when doing it the obvious way
- Fixed an issue with the way some equipment effects stacked
- Added an indicator to the post-battle score screen to indicate which character scored the most points
- The Pouch accessory effect now prevents items from being consumed if their Trial is missed
- Fixed an issue where the Readiness boost from Bladegrasp Gauntlet was not being being applied consistently
- Added an additional save slot which can be toggled from the title screen
Patch Nodes for September 5, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released a new patch for the game:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Depot 2430542
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2430543
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 2430544
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update