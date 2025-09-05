 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19872277 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released a new patch for the game:

  • Several minor bug fixes
  • A few, small balancing tweaks
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent Optional Mission 4 from being rewarded properly
  • Made Optional Mission 9 harder to fail when doing it the obvious way
  • Fixed an issue with the way some equipment effects stacked
  • Added an indicator to the post-battle score screen to indicate which character scored the most points
  • The Pouch accessory effect now prevents items from being consumed if their Trial is missed
  • Fixed an issue where the Readiness boost from Bladegrasp Gauntlet was not being being applied consistently
  • Added an additional save slot which can be toggled from the title screen

