5 September 2025 Build 19872218 Edited 5 September 2025 – 18:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Squaddies,

Today we have released the 9.0.1 Hotfix for Squad. Here are the issues that were addressed. We are aware that there are other issues ongoing, and we will continue to work towards resolving those as soon as we can.

System & Gameplay Updates

  • Adjusted some vehicle turrets' minimum depression angle, allowing them to aim farther downwards

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed missing movement sounds for new "jog/walk" left + right animations

  • Reworked AT launcher reloading to address reload bugs, please report any remaining issues

  • Fixed using the Second Tour Pack’s M4/M4A1 Field Mod skin on an M4/M4A1 with an M68 scope attached resulting in a ring in the scope while in ADS

  • Fixed the music player and Infantry Tutorial buttons missing from the Main Menu

  • Fixed unusable scope on CAF HAT's Carl Gustav when using HE rounds

  • Fixed a crash when switching to Low quality mode while using TSR for AA or upscaling

  • Fixed an “array out of bounds” client crash

  • Fixed Skirmish layers allowing players to vote for broken RGF and USA Light Infantry battlegroups

  • Fixed commendation rank increases not immediately showing up on round end scoreboard - an animation will not play to show the rank increase

  • Fixed the right tracks on the CAF M113A3 not animating

  • Fixed clipping into terrain after vaulting onto front tire of a Minsk bike

  • Fixed CRF M1151 wreck using the wrong texture

  • Fixed tracked vehicles playing "gravel" SFX at match start, and occasionally when stopped

  • Fixed AT mine placement ghost sometimes flickering red while trying to place mine

  • Fixed reflex sights being blurry / noisy when using upscaling

  • Fixed various visual issues with reflex sight lenses when looking at smoke, high contrast scenes, or dim scenes

  • Fixed some reflex sights being washed out and hard to see in bright conditions and overly bright in dark conditions

  • Fixed some issues with shadows in picture-in-picture (PiP) scopes

  • Fixed the M1126 M240 Woodland APC allowing weapons with lower penetration than Armor Penetrating rounds (such as autocannon Fragmentation rounds) to damage the vehicle

  • Improved auto exposure behaviour when entering / exiting ADS with a PiP scope

  • Fixed several CRF vehicles using the wrong wreck model / texture

  • Fixed USMC LAT/Medic/Rifleman weapon name not showing up in Deployment Screen

  • Fixed Mi-17 Helicopter becoming invisible when viewed from up close, from specific angles

  • Fixed Lee Enfield Iron Sight Bolt Action Rifle zeroing not being correct for 200m, 300m, 400m

  • Removed the Sapper role commendation. All Sapper commendations now count toward the Engineer

  • Fixed the  GFI UH-1H Helicopter having the wrong wreck texture

  • Fixed GFI's M1151 variants showing the USA/USMC wreck when destroyed

  • Fixed GFI soldier berets, helmets and rally points showing the old MEA logo

  • Fixed BAF LPPV RWS + FV432 L37A2 RWS gunners missing some reticle elements when zoomed in

  • Fixed some hitbox issues on M1A1 and M1A2 MBT tracks

  • Fixed the GFI Combined Arms battlegroup having 2 BMP-2 spawns rather than 1, as intended

  • Fixed Minsk bikes being pushed too far when using the "push" functionality (under vehicle reset), and Quad bikes missing this functionality

  • Fixed vehicles that can fire multiple ATGMs as part of one “magazine” (eg. Spandrel, ZBL08) only being able to resupply their ATGM ammunition when all shots have been fired; can now resupply ATGM ammunition regardless of number of shots left

  • Fixed USMC Light Infantry SL having no weapon name on the deployment screen

  • Fixed a bug where the WPMC M1117, CPV, and modern technical showed broken textures when using 'dark black' vehicle paint

  • Fixed CAF LUV A1 Transport and Logi vehicles missing the “push” functionality

  • Fixed PLANMC Raider having the wrong weapon icon on Deployment Screen

  • Fixed CAF LAV C6 RWS Desert variant using wrong hull decoration

  • Fixed cables clipping windshield on the Simir car

  • Fixed commendation ranks displaying incorrectly in Chinese and French

  • Fixed multiple translation issues

  • Fixed some vehicle turrets being able to damage their own vehicle

Map Updates & Bug Fixes

Anvil

  • Fixed an exploitable wall section

Al Basrah

  • Seed v2 - Added bots to seeding layer

Chora

  • Fixed landscape filling in under bridges

Fallujah

  • Skirmish v1 + v2 - Fixed a bug where the main bases for both teams were missing ammo crates

Goose Bay

  • Fixed the underwater effect appearing on land in certain locations

  • Frozen lakes on the map now show proper reflection captures

Harju

  • Fixed missing grass tiles and broken collision on certain types of trees

Known Issues

  • Missing tint on PiP scopes

Changed files in this update

