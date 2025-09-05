Today we have released the 9.0.1 Hotfix for Squad. Here are the issues that were addressed. We are aware that there are other issues ongoing, and we will continue to work towards resolving those as soon as we can.

Adjusted some vehicle turrets' minimum depression angle, allowing them to aim farther downwards

Fixed missing movement sounds for new "jog/walk" left + right animations

Reworked AT launcher reloading to address reload bugs, please report any remaining issues

Fixed using the Second Tour Pack’s M4/M4A1 Field Mod skin on an M4/M4A1 with an M68 scope attached resulting in a ring in the scope while in ADS

Fixed the music player and Infantry Tutorial buttons missing from the Main Menu

Fixed unusable scope on CAF HAT's Carl Gustav when using HE rounds

Fixed a crash when switching to Low quality mode while using TSR for AA or upscaling

Fixed an “array out of bounds” client crash

Fixed Skirmish layers allowing players to vote for broken RGF and USA Light Infantry battlegroups

Fixed commendation rank increases not immediately showing up on round end scoreboard - an animation will not play to show the rank increase

Fixed the right tracks on the CAF M113A3 not animating

Fixed clipping into terrain after vaulting onto front tire of a Minsk bike

Fixed CRF M1151 wreck using the wrong texture

Fixed tracked vehicles playing "gravel" SFX at match start, and occasionally when stopped

Fixed AT mine placement ghost sometimes flickering red while trying to place mine

Fixed reflex sights being blurry / noisy when using upscaling

Fixed various visual issues with reflex sight lenses when looking at smoke, high contrast scenes, or dim scenes

Fixed some reflex sights being washed out and hard to see in bright conditions and overly bright in dark conditions

Fixed some issues with shadows in picture-in-picture (PiP) scopes

Fixed the M1126 M240 Woodland APC allowing weapons with lower penetration than Armor Penetrating rounds (such as autocannon Fragmentation rounds) to damage the vehicle

Improved auto exposure behaviour when entering / exiting ADS with a PiP scope

Fixed several CRF vehicles using the wrong wreck model / texture

Fixed USMC LAT/Medic/Rifleman weapon name not showing up in Deployment Screen

Fixed Mi-17 Helicopter becoming invisible when viewed from up close, from specific angles

Fixed Lee Enfield Iron Sight Bolt Action Rifle zeroing not being correct for 200m, 300m, 400m

Removed the Sapper role commendation. All Sapper commendations now count toward the Engineer

Fixed the GFI UH-1H Helicopter having the wrong wreck texture

Fixed GFI's M1151 variants showing the USA/USMC wreck when destroyed

Fixed GFI soldier berets, helmets and rally points showing the old MEA logo

Fixed BAF LPPV RWS + FV432 L37A2 RWS gunners missing some reticle elements when zoomed in

Fixed some hitbox issues on M1A1 and M1A2 MBT tracks

Fixed the GFI Combined Arms battlegroup having 2 BMP-2 spawns rather than 1, as intended

Fixed Minsk bikes being pushed too far when using the "push" functionality (under vehicle reset), and Quad bikes missing this functionality

Fixed vehicles that can fire multiple ATGMs as part of one “magazine” (eg. Spandrel, ZBL08) only being able to resupply their ATGM ammunition when all shots have been fired; can now resupply ATGM ammunition regardless of number of shots left

Fixed USMC Light Infantry SL having no weapon name on the deployment screen

Fixed a bug where the WPMC M1117, CPV, and modern technical showed broken textures when using 'dark black' vehicle paint

Fixed CAF LUV A1 Transport and Logi vehicles missing the “push” functionality

Fixed PLANMC Raider having the wrong weapon icon on Deployment Screen

Fixed CAF LAV C6 RWS Desert variant using wrong hull decoration

Fixed cables clipping windshield on the Simir car

Fixed commendation ranks displaying incorrectly in Chinese and French

Fixed multiple translation issues