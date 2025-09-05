Hello Squaddies,
Today we have released the 9.0.1 Hotfix for Squad. Here are the issues that were addressed. We are aware that there are other issues ongoing, and we will continue to work towards resolving those as soon as we can.
System & Gameplay Updates
Adjusted some vehicle turrets' minimum depression angle, allowing them to aim farther downwards
Bug Fixes
Fixed missing movement sounds for new "jog/walk" left + right animations
Reworked AT launcher reloading to address reload bugs, please report any remaining issues
Fixed using the Second Tour Pack’s M4/M4A1 Field Mod skin on an M4/M4A1 with an M68 scope attached resulting in a ring in the scope while in ADS
Fixed the music player and Infantry Tutorial buttons missing from the Main Menu
Fixed unusable scope on CAF HAT's Carl Gustav when using HE rounds
Fixed a crash when switching to Low quality mode while using TSR for AA or upscaling
Fixed an “array out of bounds” client crash
Fixed Skirmish layers allowing players to vote for broken RGF and USA Light Infantry battlegroups
Fixed commendation rank increases not immediately showing up on round end scoreboard - an animation will not play to show the rank increase
Fixed the right tracks on the CAF M113A3 not animating
Fixed clipping into terrain after vaulting onto front tire of a Minsk bike
Fixed CRF M1151 wreck using the wrong texture
Fixed tracked vehicles playing "gravel" SFX at match start, and occasionally when stopped
Fixed AT mine placement ghost sometimes flickering red while trying to place mine
Fixed reflex sights being blurry / noisy when using upscaling
Fixed various visual issues with reflex sight lenses when looking at smoke, high contrast scenes, or dim scenes
Fixed some reflex sights being washed out and hard to see in bright conditions and overly bright in dark conditions
Fixed some issues with shadows in picture-in-picture (PiP) scopes
Fixed the M1126 M240 Woodland APC allowing weapons with lower penetration than Armor Penetrating rounds (such as autocannon Fragmentation rounds) to damage the vehicle
Improved auto exposure behaviour when entering / exiting ADS with a PiP scope
Fixed several CRF vehicles using the wrong wreck model / texture
Fixed USMC LAT/Medic/Rifleman weapon name not showing up in Deployment Screen
Fixed Mi-17 Helicopter becoming invisible when viewed from up close, from specific angles
Fixed Lee Enfield Iron Sight Bolt Action Rifle zeroing not being correct for 200m, 300m, 400m
Removed the Sapper role commendation. All Sapper commendations now count toward the Engineer
Fixed the GFI UH-1H Helicopter having the wrong wreck texture
Fixed GFI's M1151 variants showing the USA/USMC wreck when destroyed
Fixed GFI soldier berets, helmets and rally points showing the old MEA logo
Fixed BAF LPPV RWS + FV432 L37A2 RWS gunners missing some reticle elements when zoomed in
Fixed some hitbox issues on M1A1 and M1A2 MBT tracks
Fixed the GFI Combined Arms battlegroup having 2 BMP-2 spawns rather than 1, as intended
Fixed Minsk bikes being pushed too far when using the "push" functionality (under vehicle reset), and Quad bikes missing this functionality
Fixed vehicles that can fire multiple ATGMs as part of one “magazine” (eg. Spandrel, ZBL08) only being able to resupply their ATGM ammunition when all shots have been fired; can now resupply ATGM ammunition regardless of number of shots left
Fixed USMC Light Infantry SL having no weapon name on the deployment screen
Fixed a bug where the WPMC M1117, CPV, and modern technical showed broken textures when using 'dark black' vehicle paint
Fixed CAF LUV A1 Transport and Logi vehicles missing the “push” functionality
Fixed PLANMC Raider having the wrong weapon icon on Deployment Screen
Fixed CAF LAV C6 RWS Desert variant using wrong hull decoration
Fixed cables clipping windshield on the Simir car
Fixed commendation ranks displaying incorrectly in Chinese and French
Fixed multiple translation issues
Fixed some vehicle turrets being able to damage their own vehicle
Map Updates & Bug Fixes
Anvil
Fixed an exploitable wall section
Al Basrah
Seed v2 - Added bots to seeding layer
Chora
Fixed landscape filling in under bridges
Fallujah
Skirmish v1 + v2 - Fixed a bug where the main bases for both teams were missing ammo crates
Goose Bay
Fixed the underwater effect appearing on land in certain locations
Frozen lakes on the map now show proper reflection captures
Harju
Fixed missing grass tiles and broken collision on certain types of trees
Known Issues
Missing tint on PiP scopes
Changed files in this update