POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
5 September 2025 Build 19872207 Edited 5 September 2025 – 13:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI Improvements
The overall interface has been polished for smoother navigation and better readability, making in-game menus more intuitive and efficient.

Audio Improvements
New sound tweaks and balancing have been added to enhance immersion, from subtle effects to improved background audio.

Bank System Improvements
The banking mechanics have been reworked to offer better control over resources, smoother transactions, and clearer feedback.

New Starting Companion Added (only available for new saves)

A brand-new companion has been introduced to support you from the very beginning of your journey.

Intel Clamped to Minimum 0 No more negative intel values intel resources are now clamped, ensuring cleaner and fairer progression.

Council System Improvements
Voting and decision-making within the Council have been streamlined, improving clarity and interaction with galactic politics.

New Docking System Added
Docking has been completely reworked with a brand-new system, offering smoother alignment, improved visuals, and more reliable interactions at stations.

Changed files in this update

