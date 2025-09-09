Urban Warfare update is now live and delivers six new maps, each designed to push your tactical decision making to the limit:

Flankpoint : Fight through a small city center with flanking routes and elevated defensive positions.

Riverpoint : Two hills and a winding river split the battlefield into chokepoints and contested ground.

Greenline : Tight streets for ambushes meet a wide central park where infantry dominate.

Operation Deepline : Forests, waterways, and city streets combine for layered tactical approaches.

Ridgeline Conflict : A mix of verticality and dense urban zones creates long-range duels and close combat chaos.

Shattered City: Navigate ruins, alleys, and open intersections where positioning is everything.

Whether in Skirmish or Multiplayer, these maps bring fast-paced, high-stakes urban combat that will challenge even veteran commanders.

AI Improvement:

One of the most requested improvements from the community was to make the AI more challenging and lifelike. With this update, we’ve completely reworked how the Skirmish AI makes decisions:

Improved Overwatch Response : AI now balances risk and opportunity, no longer freezing under enemy overwatch fire.

Enhanced Pathfinding : Units will push closer to objectives, even when allies or obstacles are in the way.

Smarter Flag Captures : AI prioritizes units that can reach flags this turn and avoids blocking its own reinforcements.

Multi-Objective Strategy : Instead of focusing on a single flag, AI now manages multiple objectives with shifting priorities.

Flag Defense Logic : AI evaluates when to hold or abandon a flag, optimizing garrison unit composition.

Heroes in Skirmish/Multiplayer : AI can now assign and use Heroes, making non-campaign matches more engaging.

Transport Unit Logic: AI knows when to deploy infantry via trucks, bringing them faster to the frontlines.



These improvements make the AI more unpredictable and lifelike, ensuring every encounter feels fresh.

To celebrate the release of Urban Warfare Free update we have announced a new tournament with prices!



Test your skills on the new maps and compete for exclusive prizes:

1st Place – $50 Slitherine Discount Coupon

2nd Place – $30 Slitherine Discount Coupon

3rd Place – $20 Slitherine Discount Coupon

These coupons can be used as discounts on both Slitherine and Matrix Games websites



The Tournament begins on 19th September, so please sign up before then. Sign up here

Tournament Details:

There are 3 rounds, with each round being 16 days.

Round 1 - Urban Warfare Map - Flankpoint - starts 19th Sept.

Round 2 - Urban Warfare Map - Riverpoint - starts 5th Oct.

Round 3 - Urban Warfare Map - Greenline - starts 21st Oct.

Each Map has a starting resource of 2500, and will run for a maximum of 25 turns. Each round is 16 days.

Victory Conditions will be updated closer to the Tournament start



