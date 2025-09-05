As chosen by the Update Poll, the Dungeon Update is complete! It features several new doors, traps, obstacles, puzzles and most importantly: Secrets! For now these will all spawn in newly generated dungeons with no real rhyme or reason, just so you can experience them easily, but as soon as new dungeon types roll out, they'll be better placed in a way that makes sense (so no gates in Caves, or crawl spaces in Prisons).

CHANGELOG

New "Doors": Secret Wall ! Looks just like a normal Dungeon Wall, but just a little off. Can't be destroyed, but can be openend with a simple interaction! Destructible Wall ! A cracked wall that is not actually like a door at all, but may be destroyed with enough power! Crawl and Climb Spaces ! Walls with holes in them you can squeeze through! Gates ! Opened by a lever that is hidden somewhere else. Can also be broken down to help with the frustration of not finding said levers (they should all be reachable, though!)

Improved the logic/code for all Door types, specially in regards to their opening and closing and hitboxes

Slightly improved the texturing on all Door types and their doorways

Better positioning of audio elements on doors, e.g. for the sound of hinges and locks

Boss Doors now have collision when they're fully opened

Added Gas Traps ! Inflicting an ailment on anyone who steps on their hidden pressure plate!

Restored Traps' shatter effect when they're destroyed

Deleted OLD Crafting menu elements

Fire, Ice and Elec Damage are no longer broken when affecting indestructible props (with NULL defense)

Animals and Monsters no longer eat themselves if they're the best food option

Rolled back the Carry Weight changes as they made late-game resource gathering disproportionally painful

Better code for flying/swimming creatures to sleep

Characters no longer fly above the clouds and thus suffocate

Now you can no longer fast-travel if any of your party members is overencumbered or overloaded

You can now change stances (Standing, Crouching/Sneaking and Climbing) even when overencumbered

Added a hotkey (U) for swapping the equipment in the main and off hand outside the Inventory Menu

New Starting Position code, by Lucio

Improved the code for the Flail Weapon's fake physics for its chain and ball, thanks Lucio!

Fixed Sheathing and Unsheathing an equipped Potion causing it to expand indefinitely, thanks Lucio!

Fixed UV mapping of Torch Stands

Fixed a minor bug when some projectiles are destroyed by distance without hitting anything

Fixed pressing E or Q while typing for the Filter triggering shortcuts in menus that use the new Inventory

Fixed control help labels not displaying the correct glyphs for L3/R3/LSB/RSB

Fixed some control help labels not displaying the commands to switch tabs or use the sort/filter

Fixed the positioning of bottom texts in several submenus

Fixed overlapped shortcuts for Eating Corpses and Using/Equipping Items when interacting with bodies (now you can either do one or the other)

Fixed bulk crafting not giving proportional Skill EXP

Fixed item names going out of bounds on the Inventory Menu quantity selector

Fixed the Upgrade Menu (Grindstones) preview window sometimes not showing the upgraded stats

Fixed filled Bottles not visually breaking properly when broken while equipped

Fixed duplicated shortcut in the Crafting, Working and Building Menu

Fixed incomplete control help text in Building Menu

Fixed Factions being duplicated in the list when they're destroyed (Leader is killed)

Fixed Steam Achievements only proccing on exiting the game

Fixed the Leader of Faction being killed alert popping up multiple times

Other misc fixes and improvements

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.