各位雏草姬大家好！小菲镇现在已经更新到V1.0.3，除了常规的问题修复以外，我们还添加了复活小菲的系统哦，欢迎大家扣1复活地图上似了的小菲！
新增功能
增加了复活小菲的功能。
增加了版本号显示。
问题修复
修复了住宅进度条没有清空的问题。
优化了性能。
