5 September 2025 Build 19871938 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

各位雏草姬大家好！小菲镇现在已经更新到V1.0.3，除了常规的问题修复以外，我们还添加了复活小菲的系统哦，欢迎大家扣1复活地图上似了的小菲！

新增功能

增加了复活小菲的功能。

增加了版本号显示。

问题修复

修复了住宅进度条没有清空的问题。

优化了性能。

