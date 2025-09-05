- Increased armor of Sky Fortress from 1 to 2.
- Reduced number of Devil Circle projectiles from 4 to 3.
- Reduced number of Great Devil Circle projectiles from 7 to 5.
- Halved the time that scavenger escorts are slowed down after picking up wreckage.
- Increased the chance of encountering Nomad Caravans.
- Fixed Can't Touch This achievement.
And since pretty much everyone is busy with Silksong today, it's a great time to bury news! So I'll be increasing the price of Airships: Heroes and Villains, I may announce a second Airships: Conquer the Skies DLC soon, and also I'm the Zodiac Killer.
Changed files in this update