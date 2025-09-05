Increased armor of Sky Fortress from 1 to 2.



Reduced number of Devil Circle projectiles from 4 to 3.



Reduced number of Great Devil Circle projectiles from 7 to 5.



Halved the time that scavenger escorts are slowed down after picking up wreckage.



Increased the chance of encountering Nomad Caravans.



Fixed Can't Touch This achievement.



And since pretty much everyone is busy with Silksong today, it's a great time to bury news! So I'll be increasing the price of Airships: Heroes and Villains, I may announce a second Airships: Conquer the Skies DLC soon, and also I'm the Zodiac Killer.