- First iteration on equipment MODs. Ammunition now supports modifications. Currently Stamina and Armor are in test mode. Armor reduces damage and adds a chance of ricochet
- Fixed bug where kick did not damage destructible objects
- Fixed bug with “floating” enemies after knockdown
- Fixed bug with grenades delivering damage based on original location
- Enemy ragdoll tweaks
- Some small fixes
