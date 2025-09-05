 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19871861
Update notes via Steam Community
  • First iteration on equipment MODs. Ammunition now supports modifications. Currently Stamina and Armor are in test mode. Armor reduces damage and adds a chance of ricochet
  • Fixed bug where kick did not damage destructible objects
  • Fixed bug with “floating” enemies after knockdown
  • Fixed bug with grenades delivering damage based on original location
  • Enemy ragdoll tweaks
  • Some small fixes

