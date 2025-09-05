🛠 Patch Notes:

Added new vehicle Cargo Wise P2, available from reputation level 3







Launched in 1982, the P2 cemented Cargo Wise’s reputation for building versatile and durable buses. Its boxy silhouette and solid frame gave it a no-nonsense look that fit the era’s appetite for rugged, practical design. Spacious inside and easy to maintain, it became a dependable workhorse for schools, businesses, and families throughout the decade.

The P2 wasn’t flashy, but it had presence. Its squared-off lines and sturdy build made it as at home on city streets as it was on long hauls, and it became a recognizable sight across the country during the 1980s.





Added a new type of roadside objects that break upon collision with a vehicle









Fixed wheel positions in some traffic vehicles



Refreshed images of the tow truck and tow dolly in the vehicle reset app



Fixed tooltip for the fuel nozzle in the fuel trailer



