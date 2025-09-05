 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19871810
Update notes via Steam Community
AUDIO SETTINGS
Audio input/output devices are now shown in the audio menu.
You still cannot change the input device from there, but it should help you identify the problem when your mic doesn’t work.

BUG FIXES
Fixed not being able to bind RMB as input.

