AUDIO SETTINGS
Audio input/output devices are now shown in the audio menu.
You still cannot change the input device from there, but it should help you identify the problem when your mic doesn’t work.
BUG FIXES
Fixed not being able to bind RMB as input.
UPDATE 0.12.3
Update notes via Steam Community
