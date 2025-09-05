 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19871754 Edited 5 September 2025 – 13:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Thank you so much for playing Mole Maiden!

Our first post-launch patch has just rolled out and features fixes for the following discovered issues.
  1. Fixed the bug that locked players map screens and prevented players from being able to pick up new map pieces after fighting and defeating King B.
  2. Fixed the bug that allowed players rotation and orientation to become broken if they did not enter the arena for the second Gleo encounter correctly.


Those are all the bugs we have found so far! Thank you all for playing Mole Maiden. Please tell your friends and make sure to leave us a positive review on steam! (We really need that).

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2000782
