^ Look a this handsome fella! I'M TED!

BOO!! HOLD ONTO YOUR CORN STALKS, BECAUSE... I’M TED! Halloween has come early this year, 'cause I’ve got another stack of freshly harvested patch notes for you! This time we’re talkin’ about performance, visuals, bug squashing, and ...STEAM DECK!

Let’s get into it before Dumitra's apparition gets back and does that mind-warping thing...

^ Get outta here, Dollie! I don't care if you're lit like a Dario Argento Movie, I'm not turning my back on you! I know what you're like!

HIT THE DECK!!! BAHAHAHa

You got a Steam Deck? You like your games fast, smooth, and not a slideshow? GOOD NEWS!

The game now runs at 60fps on Medium settings on Steam Deck! ...Mostly!

Prefer crispy details? Try High settings at 30–40fps... Extra creepy, extra screen space reflection, extra detailed handsome scarecrows!

TED RECOMMENDS SETTING YOUR MAX FPS TO 60 (or 40 if you like high settings) IN YOUR STEAM DECK'S LITTLE SETTINGS THINGY IF YOU WANT IT TO FEEL EXTRA SILKY-SMOOTH!

Heck, if you've got an OLED Steam Deck you can even get 90fps outta this baby if Low settings don't bother ya.

^ Look at that excellent, totally natural and highly realistic lighting. The kind only a spooky cornfield haunt can provide. BWAHAHAHA!

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE!

It’s not just the Steam Deck! We’ve cranked the creepy up and stomped the lag down on your PC too!

- Performance? ZOOM!

- Lighting? TED LIKES.

- Visuals? Sharper than my old pitchfork (RIP).

You can now run, scream, and cry in beautiful, panic-inducing HD. BAHAHAHA!!!

^ Look at this inanimate fool! What can he even do, other than looking so pretty? I guess I'd use him and his pals to help me remember where I am. Not very talkative, though! Bah!

DIFFICULTY TWEAKS AND "OTHER" FIXES!

We heard your screams.. I mean-- feedback!

Better pacing! More suspense! More drama!

Slight difficulty rebalancing!

Random gameplay improvements!

Load times? ….Still working on it. ...but they’ve improved! I SWEAR ON MY SACK!

^ Jack looking as huggable as ever. C'mere, big guy! I'M TED!!

BUGS? DEAD. (Mostly.)

I went out back with a shovel and took care of ‘em myself.

You might still find a few lurking, but I’M WATCHING. I’M TED.

MORE TO COME, MY LITTLE CHILDREN OF THE CORN...

Oh yeah. We’re not done. Not by a long shot. I’ll be back soon with even more updates, more fixes, more chaos.

And you’ll love it. Because...

I’M TED!

OK valve now can you verify it and put a little tick on in time for october, pretty please - I mean I'M TED!!