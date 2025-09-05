 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19871689 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Unsealed Pact Playtest version

1. Adding Simplified Chinese and French support
2. Updating Save logic, with cloud save
3. Some bug fix

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3858081
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3858082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link