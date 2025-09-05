I adjusted some things around the game based on your feedback and fixed some bugs.
- the lil pihs from the Season 4 Boss in No Death mode could still kill the player, that's fixed now
- added extra checkpoints throughout the game
- fixed jumps throughout the game
- I made most of the season 2 level 14 a lot easier
- re-worked season 3 level 13 (the whole level is smaller and no more confusing portals)
- made season 2 boss a lot easier ( way fewer flying pihs are being spawned during fight )
Adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
