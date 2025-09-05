I adjusted some things around the game based on your feedback and fixed some bugs.



- the lil pihs from the Season 4 Boss in No Death mode could still kill the player, that's fixed now

- added extra checkpoints throughout the game

- fixed jumps throughout the game

- I made most of the season 2 level 14 a lot easier

- re-worked season 3 level 13 (the whole level is smaller and no more confusing portals)

- made season 2 boss a lot easier ( way fewer flying pihs are being spawned during fight )



