 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19871679 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I adjusted some things around the game based on your feedback and fixed some bugs.

- the lil pihs from the Season 4 Boss in No Death mode could still kill the player, that's fixed now
- added extra checkpoints throughout the game
- fixed jumps throughout the game
- I made most of the season 2 level 14 a lot easier
- re-worked season 3 level 13 (the whole level is smaller and no more confusing portals)
- made season 2 boss a lot easier ( way fewer flying pihs are being spawned during fight )

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link