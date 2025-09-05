Hi everyone,

I hope you're doing well. Here's another mini-update for Hydro, which takes it to v1.14 (confirm the version from the Main Menu of the game).

A bunch of cool additions/fixes have arrived in this update:

Added mouse sensitivity and invert settings . Access the settings from the Difficulty Settings page in-game (from the Pause menu) - remember to save the game at the Filing Cabinet to preserve any settings changes

Added a 'Reset Position' button option to the Pause menu which moves the player to a 'safe' location in case they are stuck. Addresses recent player feedback on forums that they were getting 'stuck' on shoreline

Bug fix : previously, if you started the fire suppression pump motor and the Accumulator reached ZERO charge level, the motor would in some circumstances continue running! Fixed - so be more wary of your Accumulator charge from here on...if it hits zero, no more fire suppression is possible...

'Burn' marks now appear on the generator body each time it catches fire. This way, you as the player can see roughly how many times the generator has been burnt (and extinguished successfully) - the exact number can be viewed in the Hydro Statistics pages, but this change gives a visual indication now too; think of it as a badge of honor...or a badge of shame? 😅 NOTE: if you manage to completely destroy the Generator, this will still burn the generator entirely and end the game.

Once again, your ongoing feedback is much appreciated and helps make these updates possible, so keep them coming!

Aside from these smaller updates, I am planning on adding more 'content' to the game over the coming weeks/months as well; check out the Roadmap thread on the discussion boards for some details on what's on the horizon: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3355830/discussions/0/599660183449291892/

Until next time, happy generating! ⚡