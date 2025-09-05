Patchnote #55 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21691) - 05/09/2025
Monster
Monsters & metal gate Fix: Fixed an issue where monsters could go through metal gates.
Cursed Pharaoh in Auction House Fix: Fixed an issue where the Cursed Pharaoh would not appear in the auction house.
Hidebehind Fix: Fixed an issue where the Hidebehind could sometimes not show up as often as intended.
Trickster Dance Fix: Fixed an issue where the Trickster’s collider could be very hard to hit while it was making a player dance.
LD
Drawer Closing Fix: Fixed a bug where drawers would not close if the retrieved item was a Trickster card.
Art Exhibition Lever Fix: Fixed a bug where the lever in the Art exhibition was inverted.
Water Tank Fix: Fixed a bug where the water was flowing upside down in the water tanks.
General
Adrenaline Shot & Dart Gun Fix: Fixed a bug where the player could survive a monster attack if they had been hit by a dart gun and affected by the adrenaline shot.
Extinguisher Fix: Fixed an issue where a phantom extinguisher could end up in your bag if you caught it while it was mid-air.
Hold Action Fix: Fixed a rare bug where a hold action could be validated in a single frame.
Rejoin Button Fix: The rejoin button now displays a message when a player tries to join a closed lobby.
Dead & Rejoin Fix: Fixed an issue where dead players could spectate someone while they were rejoining.
Contract & Rejoin Fix: Fixed an issue where le joueur qui rejoin avait une desynchronisation des contrats provoquant un écran final des scores bugé.
