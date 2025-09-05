 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19871607 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnote #55 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21691) - 05/09/2025

Monster

  • Monsters & metal gate Fix: Fixed an issue where monsters could go through metal gates.

  • Cursed Pharaoh in Auction House Fix: Fixed an issue where the Cursed Pharaoh would not appear in the auction house.

  • Hidebehind Fix: Fixed an issue where the Hidebehind could sometimes not show up as often as intended.

  • Trickster Dance Fix: Fixed an issue where the Trickster’s collider could be very hard to hit while it was making a player dance.

LD

  • Drawer Closing Fix: Fixed a bug where drawers would not close if the retrieved item was a Trickster card.

  • Art Exhibition Lever Fix: Fixed a bug where the lever in the Art exhibition was inverted.

  • Water Tank Fix: Fixed a bug where the water was flowing upside down in the water tanks.

General

  • Adrenaline Shot & Dart Gun Fix: Fixed a bug where the player could survive a monster attack if they had been hit by a dart gun and affected by the adrenaline shot.

  • Extinguisher Fix: Fixed an issue where a phantom extinguisher could end up in your bag if you caught it while it was mid-air.

  • Hold Action Fix: Fixed a rare bug where a hold action could be validated in a single frame.

  • Rejoin Button Fix: The rejoin button now displays a message when a player tries to join a closed lobby.

  • Dead & Rejoin Fix: Fixed an issue where dead players could spectate someone while they were rejoining.

  • Contract & Rejoin Fix: Fixed an issue where le joueur qui rejoin avait une desynchronisation des contrats provoquant un écran final des scores bugé.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2208571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link