Trickster Dance Fix: Fixed an issue where the Trickster’s collider could be very hard to hit while it was making a player dance.

Hidebehind Fix : Fixed an issue where the Hidebehind could sometimes not show up as often as intended.

Cursed Pharaoh in Auction House Fix: Fixed an issue where the Cursed Pharaoh would not appear in the auction house.

Monsters & metal gate Fix: Fixed an issue where monsters could go through metal gates.

Water Tank Fix : Fixed a bug where the water was flowing upside down in the water tanks.

Art Exhibition Lever Fix : Fixed a bug where the lever in the Art exhibition was inverted.

Drawer Closing Fix : Fixed a bug where drawers would not close if the retrieved item was a Trickster card.

Adrenaline Shot & Dart Gun Fix: Fixed a bug where the player could survive a monster attack if they had been hit by a dart gun and affected by the adrenaline shot.

Extinguisher Fix: Fixed an issue where a phantom extinguisher could end up in your bag if you caught it while it was mid-air.

Hold Action Fix: Fixed a rare bug where a hold action could be validated in a single frame.

Rejoin Button Fix: The rejoin button now displays a message when a player tries to join a closed lobby.

Dead & Rejoin Fix: Fixed an issue where dead players could spectate someone while they were rejoining.