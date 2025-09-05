Hello everyone!

We're super excited to announce the Unspeaking Update! This update introduces several new features, including difficulty options, new puzzles, cube skins, quality of life improvements, compatibility with Steam Deck and custom avatar importing!

Difficulty Options

First, we've added four new modes: Easy, Medium, Hard, and Extreme. These modes should accommodate all players, from those primarily interested in the lore all the way to hardcore gamers.

They work as follows:

Easy: For a story focused experience.

There is no death penalty, so take your time to admire the art and lore we spent so much time on.

You don't have to worry about cubes falling down.

The arena is surrounded by guardrails to ensure OSHA compliance and prevent... accidents.

Medium: A balanced experience, ideal for new players.

When a cube falls down, so do you. What do we mean? Don't worry about it.

Hard: For those who want a bit more of a challenge.

There are no guardrails. Watch your step or you will fall!

The level restarts when you die.

EXTREME: To assert dominance and show who's boss.

You only have one life, and if you die, your existence (and more importantly save file) will be erased.

Bragging rights.

New Puzzles

The enigma grows with 4 brand new puzzles added to Level 5! Together with the new difficulty options, it will give players a bit more of a challenge if you so wish.

Cube Skins & Custom Avatars

Just like everyone else, we love cubes. So we've added two new skins for a total of three. Or, why not create your own? The visions may be strong, but eldritch fashion standards are even stronger.

We've also added VRM support! Now, you can disappoint your parents even more by turning yourself into an anime girl (we won't judge). Just copy the .VRM file to the Avatars folder and select it in the options menu.

Quality of Life

For this one, we gathered our best engineers and programmers. We added toggles for real-time reflections and particles to squeeze a bit more performance out of lower end systems.

Steam Deck Compatibility

We've taken extra steps to ensure that you can play the new update optimally on the toilet.

While we're waiting for Valve to review the update, the game should already play nicely on Deck!

...and that's all for this update, join our Discord and let us know what you think!

Full Patch Notes:

Added Easy, Medium, Hard and EXTREME difficulty options.