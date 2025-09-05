Hello everyone!

Today’s update may seem small at first glance, but your feedback will directly influence how I approach future optimization.

✅ Fixes:

Resolved a bug that could lock the UI during mini-games: Hacking Lockpicking Repairing



⚙️ Performance: Updated rendering and streaming behavior

This change mainly affects Nesoi Island — specifically how textures and world objects are loaded in the open environment. Recently, I noticed FPS drops at the start of the game. These weren’t caused by scene complexity, but rather by how the engine handles world loading. Earlier builds performed better, though they had other minor issues. I’d love to hear your feedback — especially on Discord — about which version runs better for you.

⚠️ Note: Textures and LOD at game start You may notice blurred textures or incorrect LODs when the game first loads. I can force high-quality loading from the start, but I’m not sure it’s necessary for all hardware setups.

In the future, I plan to add settings that let players choose how textures are streamed and how GPU memory is managed. For now, I’m working on finding a universal default that works well across most systems.

🔜 What’s Next?

Investigating a bug causing item duplication in the world and on hangars

Backpack can be overloaded, and dropped items may not be picked up properly

Several smaller fixes and improvements are also on my list and will be addressed soon

For more details, join the Discord event this Sunday — I’ll be sharing updates and answering questions live. Check the event link for your local time.



Thanks again for your support and feedback!



Warm regards,

Paweł — creator of Hiraeth