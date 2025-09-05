In this version of Epoch Spire some bugs were fixed, and minor changes were done. Most importantly, a bug was fixed where players would be locked out of the elite or boss fight.
Changes:
- Volume sliders work now
- Increased hunter aggression range
- Capped the number of summoned enemies
- The hint how to cut dissolvable walls in the elite room now resets properly when a new run is started
- Fixed the bug where the barrier in the elite or boss room would be active when starting a new run, softlocking the player
- Shop texts do now flicker anymore when starting a new run
- Laser trails do not spawn in different colors anymore
- Changed laser trail and lock node colors to look better
- Pre-drawn chests fail state now resets correctly
- Chest trail visuals stay locked after chest is failed
- Lock does not fail anymore if a line is added to an already connected line
