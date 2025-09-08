On the Red Planet, survival is only the first step toward discovery. Surviving Mars: Pioneer has officially left Early Access and launched into full 1.0 release on Steam VR.

Priced at $24.99 USD, Pioneer introduces a wealth of new features, enhancements, and content that bring the game’s survival systems and Martian frontier to their most refined form yet.

Life and Death on the Red Planet

This is not an adaptation of the original Surviving Mars, nor is it a city-building game reimagined for virtual reality. Pioneer is a standalone first-person VR survival sim, where every step across the Martian surface carries weight. Every moment is tactile and immediate. The dust stings your visor, oxygen ticks down with every breath, and survival depends on your ability to quickly adapt.

You’ll weld structures into place to keep your base alive, link power lines through the canyons, and discover moments of stillness as stars blaze overhead. Contracts from rival factions drive your progression, offering rewards in the form of blueprints, tech, and resources, but every choice carries danger. On Mars, mistakes are final, and life is earned one decision at a time.





A Martian Frontier Reforged

Version 1.0 delivers the most significant update yet for Surviving Mars: Pioneer. The building system has been overhauled, giving players more freedom and control over their colonies than ever before. Structures now connect seamlessly, snapping into place intuitively with expanded roof and ground options, new connector types, and fresh additions like Roof Platforms, Stairs, Railings, and a Vertical Airlock. The all-new Viewpod structure allows pioneers to take in the Martian horizon from the safety of their base, while full interior color customization adds a personal touch to survival.

The world itself has expanded as well. New caves open up beneath the surface, hiding resources and dangers. A narrative ending provides closure for those who endure the harshest challenges. Achievements have been added across all platforms, giving explorers new milestones to reach for as they master life on Mars.

On top of these headline additions, the launch build includes improved visual quality on Steam VR, along with a mountain of bug fixes and optimizations.





Surviving Mars: Pioneer - Launch Trailer





What’s New in 1.0

Overhauled building system with new connectors, snapping, and customization

New structures: Viewpod, Roof Platforms, Stairs, Railings, Vertical Airlock

Interior color customization options

New caves and environments to explore

Added narrative ending

Achievements on all platforms

Improved visual quality on Steam VR

Extensive bug fixes and optimizations





The Journey Ahead

Developed by Bolverk Games and published by Impact Inked in association with Paradox Interactive, Surviving Mars: Pioneer was built from the ground up as a VR-native survival sim. Leaving Early Access is not the end of the mission but the start of a new chapter; one where the community’s feedback has helped shape a richer, more tactile, and more dangerous Mars.