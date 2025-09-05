 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19871447
GENERAL

  • Overall environment optimization (we recommend playing with the “Ultra Performance” upscale mode, available in the Video settings).

  • Fixed several audio files from the soundtrack.

  • Fixed collision issues across all environments.

TRAIN

  • Added more clues in the puzzle section to improve readability and adjusted some interactions.

  • Fixed door issues in the final part of the section.

BOOK

  • Adjusted the statue area to make the correct path clearer.

THEATER

  • Fixed a collision bug in the final section that allowed players to move into another area earlier than intended.

  • Checkpoints are now working properly.

  • Added a door interaction during a chase to make escapes smoother.

ENDING (No Spoilers)

  • Added a scripted event at the beginning of the section.

  • Adjusted lighting intensity near the TV.

