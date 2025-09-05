GENERAL
Overall environment optimization (we recommend playing with the “Ultra Performance” upscale mode, available in the Video settings).
Fixed several audio files from the soundtrack.
Fixed collision issues across all environments.
TRAIN
Added more clues in the puzzle section to improve readability and adjusted some interactions.
Fixed door issues in the final part of the section.
BOOK
Adjusted the statue area to make the correct path clearer.
THEATER
Fixed a collision bug in the final section that allowed players to move into another area earlier than intended.
Checkpoints are now working properly.
Added a door interaction during a chase to make escapes smoother.
ENDING (No Spoilers)
Added a scripted event at the beginning of the section.
Adjusted lighting intensity near the TV.
