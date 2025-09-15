 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19871418 Edited 15 September 2025 – 12:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello CFS23 Players! 👋

The new map update is now live! 🎉
This new area is a reimagined and improved version of the very first map many players are familiar with. 🚗

🛠️ Performance Improvements

We’ve implemented significant optimizations to reduce stutters, lags, and freezes. A smoother gameplay experience now awaits you.

🌄 More Open Spaces

The map layout has been redesigned with wider, clearer areas. Vehicle control is easier, and overall movement feels more natural.

📍 Based on the First Map

It’s brand new, yet familiar. This map retains the spirit of the original while offering enhanced visuals, scale, and technical performance.

We hope this update makes your gameplay even more enjoyable. Don’t forget to share your feedback on our Discord server!

Join our Discord server to get all the details and share your thoughts. ❤️

Join our Discord Community!

Support us by wishlisting our other games!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2248761
