Hello CFS23 Players! 👋

The new map update is now live! 🎉

This new area is a reimagined and improved version of the very first map many players are familiar with. 🚗

🛠️ Performance Improvements

We’ve implemented significant optimizations to reduce stutters, lags, and freezes. A smoother gameplay experience now awaits you.

🌄 More Open Spaces

The map layout has been redesigned with wider, clearer areas. Vehicle control is easier, and overall movement feels more natural.

📍 Based on the First Map

It’s brand new, yet familiar. This map retains the spirit of the original while offering enhanced visuals, scale, and technical performance.

We hope this update makes your gameplay even more enjoyable. Don’t forget to share your feedback on our Discord server!

