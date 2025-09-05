Hello Orcs and Humans!

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?

TRY TO SURVIVE THE GOBLINLAND!

Check out a revamped Goblinland map!

Instead of skeletons, you will be attacked by a single wave of enemies each night!

This is a mix or Survival and Skirmish RTS, playable in both Classic and Heroes mode!

You can also use the new script ("Goblin Waves") in any other map!

And for those who enjoy the PvP, in case you missed - we have launched a new Ranked Season!

This this you will be playing the "Asymmetrical Factions" by Voply, which makes Orc and Humans actually different and also adds new units!

Mini fixes: