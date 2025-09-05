Hello everyone!



We know that the ending of our game left much to be desired. Many of you encountered the fact that the ending was illogical, abrupt and simply did not work properly. You were right - it did not match the level of the rest of the game.



Thank you for your feedback, we heard you. So, we completely removed the old ending and created a new one from scratch.



What has changed:



A new, working ending: We wrote a completely new final chapter. Now the story will have a meaningful, tense and, most importantly, logical conclusion. No more weird scenes and plot holes.

Solo survival: The finale is now focused only on your hero. You will have to solve the last mystery of this place alone and find a way out. This is done in order to enhance the atmosphere of isolation and horror.

Improved narration: We added new notes and environmental details in the last chapter, which better reveal what is happening and lead you to the ending more smoothly.



What was fixed:



Fixed the broken ending: The main thing is that the old, broken ending was completely cut from the game.

Fixed errors in texts: We went through all the notes and dialogues, fixing many typos.

General improvements: The overall stability of the game in the final locations has been increased.



Our goal was one - to give the story the ending it deserves. Now it is.



Thank you for staying with us. We hope you like the new ending.